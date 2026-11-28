San Francisco Zoo staff find 15-year-old bison dead in Golden Gate Park
'Bambi' had been with the Golden Gate Park Bison Paddock herd since 2011, and she was one of 10 female bison in SF Zoo's care.
A 15-year-old bison in Golden Gate Park was found dead by San Francisco Zoo staff Friday morning, the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens said.
"American bison typically live between 12 and 20 years in the wild, and up to 25 years under human care," the zoo said. Her cause of death was not yet known as of Friday, but a necropsy was performed, with results pending.
"Bambi" had been with the Golden Gate Park Bison Paddock herd since 2011, and she was one of 10 female bison in SF Zoo's care. The enclosure is maintained by San Francisco Recreation and Park Department gardeners.
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