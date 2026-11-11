San Francisco woman arrested at Richmond District home faces gun, drug charges

San Francisco police arrested the 42-year-old woman on Friday after serving a search warrant at a Richmond District home on 32nd Avenue, the DA said.

A San Francisco woman faces multiple felony charges days after she was arrested at a Richmond District home, the District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. The DA identified her as 42-year-old Diana Peng and said she was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of possession of ammunition by a felon.

According to the DA, Peng was arrested after a search warrant was served at a home on the 200 block of 32nd Avenue Friday. Investigators said they found a .38 caliber revolver and .38 caliber and 9mm ammunition in her possession when they arrested her. Peng, according to court documents, was also in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia.

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In addition to the four felonies, she faces misdemeanor charges of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and driving when privilege is suspended or revoked. Peng is also accused of having kept several dogs in the home and not giving them proper care and attention, and faces an animal neglect charge.