Wednesday's flooding is raising questions about whether San Francisco's underground infrastructure can handle the next major storm.

Water shooting out of the ground, streets turned into rivers and drivers navigating flooded roadways: they were among the dramatic scenes across San Francisco Wednesday, as torrential rain pushed parts of the city's sewer system to their limits.

Now, the flooding is raising questions about whether San Francisco's underground infrastructure can handle the next major storm.

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"Unfortunately there is not an immediate fix," said Sejal Choksi-Chugh, executive director of San Francisco Baykeeper. Choksi-Chugh leads the environmental watchdog organization, which has spent years advocating for improvements to the city's wastewater infrastructure.

"I think what's coming to the forefront now is that even though these pipes are out of sight, out of mind, it's critical to maintain them," she said. San Francisco operates a combined sewer system, meaning rainwater and sewage travel through the same underground network. During times of intense rainfall, the system can become overwhelmed, potentially causing water to back up into streets or overflow into surrounding areas.

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"When you have sewage water and storm water coming into the same system, anytime there is a geyser like the one we saw yesterday, it could mean that water could also contain untreated sewage," she said. The presence of untreated sewage in Wednesday's floodwater has not been confirmed. According to city officials, San Francisco's 311 system received 1,047 service requests categorized as sewer-related on Wednesday. Those requests included reports of flooding, sewer backups, leaks, odors and clogged catch basins.

However, city officials cautioned that not all of the requests could be directly attributed to the storm. Some may also have involved multiple people reporting the same issue. For Choksi-Chugh, Wednesday's flooding highlights the importance of continued investment in the city's wastewater infrastructure.

"These issues are just a preview of what is to come as we have more and more of these extreme events here in the Bay Area," she said. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission issued the following statement after Wednesday's rainfall: San Francisco was hit by a historic storm that brought an average of three inches of rain across the city, with half of that downpour coming in one three-hour period.

That's a lot of rain in a short period of time for any urban sewer system to handle. We saw local flooding at several different low-lying spots around the city, as did cities across the Bay Area.

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Most of San Francisco is served by a combined sewer system, which carries stormwater from streets and wastewater from buildings to treatment facilities that can treat up to 570 million gallons a day, which is the equivalent of more than 860 Olympic-sized swimming pools. San Francisco also has 22 miles of underground stormwater storage structures that can hold up to 200 million gallons of water for treatment.

During this storm, our system was operating at full capacity and those storage structures filled up. The intensity of yesterday's historic storm exceeded the capacity of the system. Without the city's wastewater system, which captures, treats and stores stormwater, the flooding situation would have been far worse. Bay Area Waymo robotaxi service suspended amid storm, flooding