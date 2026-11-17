Sheriff Paul Miyamoto called the breach an administrative error after staff recorded confidential conversations between public defenders and inmates and shared them with prosecutors.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto called the breach an administrative error after staff recorded confidential conversations between public defenders and inmates and shared them with prosecutors. In a prepared statement, the District Attorney’s Office said it is taking the situation seriously and remains committed to transparency, but offered no further comment.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office is facing accusations of breaking the law after jail staff reportedly recorded confidential conversations between attorneys and their incarcerated clients and shared them with the District Attorney’s Office. San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto acknowledged the breach in a letter to the Public Defender’s Office, calling the incident a mistake.

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While family and friend calls placed from the San Francisco jail are routinely recorded and often shared with local prosecutors, state law strictly prohibits recording privileged conversations between lawyers and their clients.

"It’s absolutely illegal. It’s actually a felony to record a privileged conversation between a client and an attorney," said Kwixuan Maloof, a deputy public defender. Maloof is one of the attorneys at the Public Defender’s Office who recently discovered that his calls with incarcerated clients were recorded and shared, violating California law. He stated that he knows of five cases where his conversations were recorded.

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"I first found out in one of the cases by simply listening to my own voice. In a second case, one of my interns, again, listened to my own voice," Maloof said. In a third case, Maloof noted that his opposing counsel at the District Attorney's Office heard his voice on a recording and informed him immediately. In a letter issued last week, Sheriff Miyamoto addressed the situation and detailed five deputy public defenders whose calls were recorded.

A sheriff’s spokesperson described the incident as an administrative error that occurred inadvertently. Sheriff Miyamoto explained in the letter that the issue was discovered in September. He wrote that jail staff have since updated public defender phone numbers to ensure they are added to the"no record" list and that he has suspended the further release of recorded phone calls.

"This case suggests that judicial oversight is needed until this problem is completely fixed because it does undermine the entire criminal justice system," Clark said. Clark added that any deputy district attorney who may have reviewed the recorded phone calls should recuse themselves from the respective cases. In a prepared statement, the District Attorney’s Office said it is taking the situation seriously and remains committed to transparency but offered no further comment.