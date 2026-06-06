San Francisco's Pride House to host World Cup celebrations

San Francisco's LGBT community is also gearing up for the World Cup, preparing to welcome squads from around the world with both a watch party, and a block party.

San Francisco’s LGBT community is also gearing up for the World Cup, preparing to welcome squads from around the world with both a watch party, and a block party.

Scott Budman reports. San Francisco's LGBT community is also gearing up for the World Cup, preparing to welcome squads from around the world with both a watch party, and a block party. San Francisco's Pride House is getting ready to open its doors to World Cup athletes with among other things, a history lesson.

"Making sure queer folks are seen there, welcomed there, and feel part of what's going on," Director of Programming at the Pride House Nick Ward said. One of several pride houses all over the world, giving LGBT athletes, and fans, a place to watch, and gather.

"Fans, athletes, partners, to come together at big sporting events in safety and in community," Ward said. But while the city hopes to draw LGBT crowds from around the world this month, some members of the community here at home are feeling neglected. Just a few minutes away at City Hall, the pride flag was raised to both music and protests, with some members of the city's Lgbt community angry because of budget cuts.

"The mayor is cutting HIV and aids finding, he's also cutting funding to survivors of domestic violence, and also closing clinics," Jason Wyman, a protestor, said.





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