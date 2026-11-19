Centrist icon Scott Wiener’s campaign to succeed Nancy Pelosi showed how San Francisco politics aren’t just bleeding heart but bleeding edge.

as San Francisco’s U.S. representative didn’t get much national attention on Election Night, partly because it was a Democrat-on-Democrat battle and partly because we count votes very slowly in the Golden State.

But it’s worth looking back on. The race to represent CA-11 was a fascinating microcosm of the California Democratic Party’s love-hate relationship with the tech community and the still obscure but important internal dynamics of the companies involved in AI.

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That the story also involves the legendary House Speaker Pelosi and Wiener, the OG pioneer of theBack in late 2022, Pelosi formally stepped down as Democratic House leader after 20 years . But she chose to remain in Congress for two more terms as potential successors waited for her to announce her retirement.was long interested in moving up the ladder to Congress, having already established a statewide and then a national reputation as the author ofseeking to force local governments in California to accommodate multifamily-housing development instead of endlessly prioritizing the mythic single-family-house-with-a-yard residential land-use pattern.

Wiener’s battles with powerful NIMBY forces added to the local fame he had already achieved as a champion of LGBTQ+ rights. Meanwhile, Pelosi was perceived by many observers as keeping her seat warm until her daughter,Then other would-be successors ran out of patience.

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First, tech mogul, Justice Democrats co-founder, and AOC chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti, with both entering the fray before the former Speaker had publicly announced her retirement. This formidable field chased Christine Pelosi out of the race and, by all accounts, deeply annoyed her mom, who felt disrespected by the rush to force her to step down.

Before the June 2 primary, Nancy Pelosi In the primary, the well-known Wiener finished first and Chan second with Chakrabarti being the odd candidate out. But the ensuing general election took on a whole new dimension when Wiener got some high-life money and backing from one faction of an AI industry that haunts San Francisco like a rich but demanding uncle.

Even as the Abundance Agenda was filled out by doers and thinkers who viewed Wiener as an inspiring figure, he had established a strong foothold in the AI-safety movement and its philosophical allies in the effective-altruism community, both closely associated with Anthropic. Wiener and New York legislatorcommitted to AI-safety measures who privately coordinated with each other on AI policy and how to handle pressure from industry lobbyists..

An Anthropic-funded AI-safety-focused PAC spent $12 million to back him, and a rival AI PAC opposing state regulation spent $8 million to defeat him. In the end, Boresin mid-October.

That gave the already well-funded legislator a crucial home-stretch advantage over Chan, who had lots of endorsements focused on pledges to honor Pelosi’s legacy and fight Donald Trump tooth and nail.

After Chan conceded the race, Pelosi pledged cooperation with Wiener, and in a final touch of irony, Christine PelosiMeanwhile, Nancy Pelosi’s successor is heading to Washington as an iconic figure in two separate movements that could be near and dear to the hearts of centrist Democrats going forward: the Abundance Agenda and the effort to thread the needle on AI via safety and guideline measures that regulate the industry without putting it down like the rabid beast so many progressives fear it has become.of the city’s fractious progressive groups during their long dominance of the city’s political culture and the complex influence of the tech industry, which includes but transcends AI.

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More generally, San Francisco reflects California in its ambivalence toward the immensely powerful and wealthy spawn of Silicon Valley. Even as Wiener won the battle to succeed Pelosi with backing from some tech titans, other tech titans massively funded the successful effort toand his allies but opposed by most of California’s leading Democrats.

While the blue wave said a lot about what voters care about nationally, the upheaval that played out in San Francisco reflects the shifting tectonics of this Democratic-dominated but ideologically diverse state. It’s not entirely the Left Coast any more. Anthropic’s IPO will mint a new generation of extremely wealthy people. Here are 34 meaningful ways they could spend their money.

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