San Francisco residents scoop up free sandbags ahead of predicted El Niño storms

Hundreds lined up at Marina Green for free sandbags as city leaders launched 'Sandbag Saturdays,' a flood-preparedness campaign aimed at helping residents and business owners get ready for potential El Niño storms.

Hundreds lined up at Marina Green for free sandbags as city leaders launched"Sandbag Saturdays," a flood-preparedness campaign aimed at helping residents and business owners get ready for potential El Niño storms.

While sunshine and clear skies filled San Francisco on Saturday, many residents were already preparing for winter storm season. Hundreds lined up at Marina Green for free sandbags as city leaders launched "Sandbag Saturdays," a flood-preparedness campaign aimed at helping residents and business owners get ready for potential El Niño storms.

Also read San Jose murder case connects San Francisco gang politics of past and present

"With the weather this beautiful, you don't have to drive through when the weather is not so beautiful," Short said. He encouraged residents to take advantage of the program, noting that recent king tides are a reminder of the flooding risks that could increase once winter storms arrive. Through the city's drive-through giveaway, residents and business owners can receive up to 10 free sandbags. Public Works crews load the sandbags directly into vehicles.

"If you've had flooding before, this is a big deal," said San Francisco resident Mitch Rosenfeld. "Our experience before was messy. If I had sandbags last time, I would have been a whole lot happier.

Advertisement

"Toddler killed in 2-car crash near Apple's headquarters in Cupertino ID'd by coroner's officeEl Niño Effect: How climate pattern could reshape California's winter Demand was high enough that organizers had to bring in additional supplies after the initial stockpile was depleted by midday. "It's not a question of if flooding will come, it's when," said San Francisco Supervisor Stephen Sherrill. "The only way to do that is be prepared.

" The preparedness effort comes as parts of the Bay Area are already seeing impacts from king tides. In Mill Valley, coastal flooding partially submerged an intersection Saturday morning, forcing some cyclists to take alternate routes.

"I could plow through on my bike, but don't want to destroy the gears," said cyclist John Martin. "Saltwater everywhere. "Mill Valley officials are also increasing outreach efforts to help residents prepare for king tides, coastal flooding and the possibility of a wet winter. Back in San Francisco, organizers say approximately 1,000 sandbags were distributed during Saturday's giveaway.

Four more neighborhood distribution events are scheduled through Dec. 5. El Niño: SF declares local emergency to prepare for potential severe storms, coastal floodingOzone hole in 2026 is largest in a decade, but long-term recovery remains on track: ReportToddler killed in crash near Apple's headquarters in Cupertino ID'dCA's Great America in Santa Clara announces when it will shut down