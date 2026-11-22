On Saturday, San Francisco handed out thousands of sandbags for residents to prepare for more storms next week.

On Saturday, San Francisco handed out thousands of sandbags for residents to prepare for more storms next week. Christie Smith reports. On Saturday, San Francisco handed out thousands of sandbags for residents to prepare for more storms next week.

“She lives at the base of the hill with big drains around it, so if they flood and we’re not there, it could flood into the house and into the garage,” he said. “What we are expecting is king tides at levels that this city has never seen before,” he said.

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“We are very concerned about roadways being inundated with sea water and water from the Bay, and also here at Ocean Beach, we expect that the king tides and the surf to come up to the sea wall and so we want people in the Mission and the Marina and at Ocean Beach to be prepared for water to come up and over sea walls, and do not want people traveling along those times especially at the high tide. ”“I live on the lower great highway, and we got flooded out and so it was like a river, so we are getting sandbags to make sure when the full moon storm comes next week that we are prepared,” he said.

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The Public Works Operation yard off of Cesar Chaves Street also served as one of three sandbag pickup sites. Near the Bay Bridge toll plaza across the bay, Caltrans is building a defense against floodwaters.

“The temporary flood protection system is designed to pretty much push back that energy and all that water that we’re going to see with the high tides pretty much our goal is to make sure that does its job it pretty much protecting all those toll lanes,” Caltrans spokesperson Pedro Quintana said.