As flood-damaged furniture and personal belongings piled up in San Francisco's Mission District, residents and business owners began confronting the costly aftermath of a storm that sent water rushing into their homes and businesses.

As flood-damaged furniture and personal belongings piled up in San Francisco's Mission District, residents and business owners began confronting the costly aftermath of a storm that sent water rushing into their homes and businesses.

But for many along the stretch between Folsom and Harrison streets, the flooding came from an unexpected direction: up through the sewer system. Andrew Cagampan was working to sweep water out of his ground-floor apartment on Thursday after about eight inches of dirty water flooded the unit on Wednesday morning.

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"My wife was working from home. And then all of a sudden, she was like, 'why are my ankles wet?

' And then she looked down, the entire place was flooded," Cagampan said. The water was brown and green, leaving the couple with damaged furniture, personal belongings and questions about what could be salvaged.

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"The entire apartment was flooded. Dark, brown sewage everywhere," he said.

"The damage is probably in the thousands, honestly. The couch was maybe $2,000, $3,000. The rug was maybe a couple of hundred dollars. And we're still not sure how much of our electronics are salvageable.

" It was not the first time the couple had experienced flooding in their apartment. The same thing happened on New Year's Eve in 2022, just four months after they moved into their apartment on 14th Street. Cagampan said the city denied their previous damage claim, and he does not expect their basic renter's insurance to cover the latest losses. He's upset and frustrated by the second flooding in four years.

He said all the storm drains in the area were clogged, and there was nowhere for the water to drain but to overwhelm the neighborhood. A few doors down, the flooding devastated Bageletto, a bagel shop that opened less than two years ago after a year and a half of renovations. Owner Rich D'Aloia said the business had even installed a flood barrier at its front entrance to protect against rising street water. The barrier worked.

But water came up through the toilets, sinks and floor drains, flooding the business from below.

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"We thought we were good watching the water dam against the street. And then we found out that we were flooding from the ," D'Aloia said. The shop was left under about a foot of water, destroying thousands of dollars worth of food and commercial kitchen equipment.

"It's the start of a disaster," D'Aloia asked. "And like I said, the scary part is - is this going to happen again next week? Is it going to happen next month?

" The damage extended beyond apartments and restaurants. Rainbow Grocery also flooded, forcing the store to close Thursday for cleanup. The store hoped to reopen Friday. Employee Brendan McMullan lost his Fiat 500 after floodwaters swept the parked car onto the sidewalk.

"My little Fiat 500 floated up and onto the sidewalk," McMullan said. "And water got into the cab and it's totaled. " Tow trucks were later seen removing flooded vehicles from 14th Street as residents and businesses continued cleaning up. Back at his apartment, Cagampan and his wife were left weighing whether they could afford to stay after experiencing a second major flood.

Many businesses along the street were working to reopen by the weekend. But beyond the immediate cleanup and financial losses, residents and business owners said they want answers from the city - and a plan to prevent another round of flooding. More rain for Bay Area after storm breaks records; colder temps to returnKing tides, storms prompt Humboldt County evacuation warning