San Francisco Reports Drop in Homelessness While Seattle Region Sees Increase

New data reveals diverging trends between San Francisco and King County, with San Francisco recording a 22% decrease in homelessness since 2011 to 7,973 individuals, while King County experienced a 9% rise. Local leaders attribute SF's progress to expanded treatment facilities and stricter policies on drug use and crime, though officials acknowledge significant challenges remain.

The latest homelessness counts show different reported trends in San Francisco and the Seattle region. San Francisco counted 7,973 people experiencing homelessness in 2026, down 22% since 2011, the lowest level in 15 years.

For comparison's sake, King County just reported a 9% increase in the unsheltered population. If you take a walk through San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, you can still see the city’s long-running struggle with homelessness and addiction. But closer to the grand City Hall, tents that once filled the plaza outside have given way to trees, lighting, and open space. The visible contrast is also an example of the progress that this city, which shares commonalities with Seattle, has made.

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“I view it sometimes as the DA, but also as a San Franciscan, as a mother of two children I’m raising in this city,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. "But I too drive down the streets where I shake my head and say, 'God, we've got such a long way to go to get to where we need to be. " The latest homelessness counts show different reported trends in San Francisco and the Seattle region.

San Francisco counted 7,973 people experiencing homelessness in 2026, down 22% since 2011,San Francisco leaders also acknowledge the intersection of drug addiction and homelessness. It is why Jenkins was thrust into power four years ago, and a big reason why Daniel Lurie was elected Mayor in 2024, both promising to take a harder line on open-air drug use, homelessness and crime. San Francisco says it has expanded options.

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A June Department of Public Health presentation reported more than 600 residential treatment beds added since Lurie took over, within a system of more than 2,800 beds. Those figures span several levels of care, including crisis stabilization and sobering services. Jenkins said San Francisco needs to keep building treatment capacity while also changing what happens when people refuse help.

“We need to learn how to walk and chew gum at the same time,” she said. “We need to be building the infrastructure, having the beds, while at the same time giving us the tools to keep people in them. ” She argued that California needs more locked mental health facilities and said current laws can leave people in crisis back on the street within hours. The RESET Center is one part of San Francisco’s approach.

San Francisco County Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said it allows his deputies to "arrest" people who are under the influence and unable to care for themselves and into a space where they can sober up under the care of clinicians. Afterward, he said, the goal is to release them without criminal charges for that conduct and connect them to services. The center is not the same as a residential treatment placement.

It can hold up to 24 people and the typical stay is a little over seven hours, Miyamoto said. Deputies staff the exterior of the building, while trained clinicians with 'Connections' operate inside. That's the same contractor in charge of a Crisis Care Center in Kirkland, and a similar planned, voter-financed one on Capitol Hill set to open next year. At the time of the interview, 15 people were there.

Miyamoto said officers were getting back on patrol in about four minutes after dropping someone off, compared with the hours that jail booking could take. Miyamoto said connecting people to the next step, whether it be detox, withdrawal management, or other services, is the challenge. Data reported in October showed that about 2,250 people had been admitted during the center’s first five months.

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The sheriff’s office said 38% accepted referrals to additional care, but the city could not say how many followed through.

"This was designed to address one specific issue, which is people who are drunk and high out on the streets, that are lying on the floor sleeping something off, the people that are bent over with the fentanyl lean that we have here," he said in an interview, "This was a tool for us to pull them off the street, compel them to come in and get sobered up, and move on to the next steps. " The sheriff’s office is also discussing what should happen when people repeatedly return to the center.

Miyamoto said the city hopes to work with the DA on a future model that could compel some repeat offenders to remain in custody or enter residential treatment under restrictions. Yet, Jenkins said she wants her children to travel to school without seeing what she called “the human carnage” some residents encounter. Her message: “Keep your foot on the gas. We can’t let up.

” Miyamoto described RESET as one tool in a broader effort, but said the organized effort has made a dent in the numbers: "We still have a lot of work to do. We're not done yet, but we absolutely are on the correct path and a good path for us to keep seeing decreases and keep up the ability to help people get to the help they need.

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