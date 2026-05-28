San Francisco rapper Frak blends hip-hop, comedy and Jewish culture

San Francisco rapper Frak, who first gained recognition in the battle rap scene before appearing on MTV, BET, and VH1's Wild 'N Out, says his work is also deeply connected to Jewish identity and culture.

That's how San Francisco rapper Frak starts out his first bars in a new song - a love letter to the city that shaped him.

From Bay Area poetry slams to national television, Frak has built a career around quick wit, improvisation, and sharp punchlines. The San Francisco native first gained recognition in the battle rap scene before appearing on MTV, BET, and VH1's Wild 'N Out. But during Jewish Heritage Month, the artist says his work is also deeply connected to identity and culture.

"I think Jewish heritage had a big impact on my music," Frak said. "The self-deprecation, the cynicism, the humor all that stuff in my culture has been worked into my craft. " Frak says his perspective was shaped by his family's immigrant roots. His parents came to the United States from Peru and Hungary, experiences he says influenced both his worldview and his creative voice.

Now, Frak is expanding beyond traditional rap performances with immersive live productions that combine hip-hop, theater, gaming, and comedy. His latest project, Four Square, transforms concertgoers into active participants, blending music, storytelling, and audience interaction into what he describes as a larger creative mission.

"I've been blessed to have a platform now to make amazing music, do rap battles, be on Wild 'N Out, even do comedy and political satire," Frak said. "My goal is to bring it all together and also bring the community together. ""We've been doing this since we were 14 years old," Kaly Jay said. "To still be doing this, it's a blessing.

" He added that Frak's ability to connect different creative communities across the Bay Area is part of what makes the work resonate. "In a city many people say has lost its artistic identity. There are still so many artists making things happen," Frak said.

"We still have the culture. " Frak's next immersive Four Square performance is scheduled for August 14 at The Independent in San Francisco.





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