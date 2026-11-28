A San Francisco police car struck a building in the Mission District on Friday morning while responding to a robbery report. The driver was treated at the scene and drove away, with no officers injured.

A San Francisco police vehicle crashed into a building in the city's Mission District while responding to a report of a robbery, the department said.

A San Francisco police vehicle crashed into a building in the city's Mission District on Friday morning while responding to a report of a robbery, a police spokesperson said. Officers responded at 9:14 a.m. to the robbery reported in the area of 16th and Mission streets and collided with another vehicle at Mission and Sycamore street, Police Officer Robert Rueca said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene by medics and was able to drive their vehicle away from the scene. No officer was injured, Rueca said. British police link substance release at Don Toliver's recent Manchester concert to robbery attemptsCopyright 2026 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited. British police link substance release at Don Toliver's recent Manchester concert to robbery attempts