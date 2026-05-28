San Francisco police arrest man suspected in fatal Parkside neighborhood shooting

Police in San Francisco arrested a man suspected in a fatal shooting that occurred in the Outer Parkside neighborhood earlier this month, the department said Thursday.

Thursday, May 28, 2026 9:38PMPolice in San Francisco arrested a man suspected in a fatal shooting that occurred in the Outer Parkside neighborhood earlier this month, the department said Thursday.

On May 17 just before 5:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 2500 block of 46th Avenue to respond to a shooting. A victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found and was declared dead at the scene. Detectives identified a 68-year-old San Francisco resident as the suspect in this case, and he was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

A warrant was issued for the search of his residence and investigators allege they seized evidence tying him to the crime. The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, according to jail records. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information should contact San Francisco police at 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

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