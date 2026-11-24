Mayor Daniel Lurie signed legislation establishing the Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations program in San Francisco, allowing residents to prepare and sell meals from home kitchens subject to permits and safety inspections. Applications are expected to open in 2027, aiming to support food entrepreneurs and immigrant-owned businesses.

A new program aims to expand opportunities for food entrepreneurs across San Francisco. On Monday, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced he signed legislation establishing a permit program for Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations , which will allow people to prepare and sell meals from their home kitchens.

Under the new law, operators will have to obtain a permit from the San Francisco Department of Public Health , as well as complete food-safety certification and pass inspections. In keeping with state law, the ordinance will also cap how many meals can be prepared and require that food be sold or delivered directly to consumers from a home kitchen, according to Lurie's announcement.

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"The passage of the MEHKO ordinance marks an important milestone in making San Francisco's food economy more inclusive and accessible," said District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder, who authored the new law. "This legislation will help break down barriers for aspiring food entrepreneurs, expand economic opportunities for immigrant-owned businesses and street vendors, and preserve the diverse culinary traditions that make San Francisco so special.

" SFDPH is currently developing the permitting process and residents will be able to apply beginning in 2027, the announcement said. The Office of Small Business will provide technical support to residents interested in opening a MEHKO. The Office of Economic and Workforce Development is also partnering with SFDPH and community-based organizations to help raise awareness about the new program.

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"So many of our beloved local restaurants start from home kitchens. This new initiative will provide a real opportunity for our talented, diverse residents to live out their passion for cooking and support their livelihoods," said District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar. San Francisco joins Contra Costa, Alameda, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Solano, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties, which all currently have MEHKO programs.

Next month, Marin County supervisors will also consider a MEHKO pilot program; if approved, it would begin in March 2027. Nonprofit helping combat rising Thanksgiving retail prices