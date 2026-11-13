San Francisco officials say officers lied, used excessive force in deadly pursuit

New video released by the San Francisco Public Defender's Office shows the moments leading up to a deadly police pursuit that left 56-year-old Edwin Adams dead. The office accuses officers of excessive force and lying about how the chase played out, claiming an officer tried to tackle Adams off his scooter.

The San Francisco Public Defender's Office released video footage of the Oct. 12 chase, giving a better idea of what led up to Edwin Adams' death.

The San Francisco Public Defender's Office released video footage of the Oct. 12 chase, giving a better idea of what led up to 56-year-old Edwin Adams' death. In the video you can see Adams riding an electric scooter near Mission and 8th streets, with an unmarked police car in pursuit and a marked patrol car shortly behind it.

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A slow-motion version of the video shows an officer on foot and you see it looks like he is trying to tackle Adams as the scooter moves toward him. The public defender's office filed a complaint accusing those officers of excessive force and lying about how pursuit played out.

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Level 2 storm to bring rain, dangerous surf to Bay Area and more than a foot of snow to the Sierra"The individual was not tackled. the account we have is that he continued fleeing, lost control, and was fatally injured in the resulting impact.

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