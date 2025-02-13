San Francisco Mayor Secures New Powers to Combat Homelessness and Fentanyl Crisis

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie signs legislation granting him expedited authority to address homelessness and the fentanyl crisis, aiming to establish a behavioral health crisis center in a vacant Tenderloin property.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie gained expanded authority to address homelessness and the ongoing fentanyl crisis on Wednesday. Lurie, flanked by law enforcement officials and community leaders, signed a priority piece of legislation that grants his office the power to bypass the customary lengthy Board of Supervisors approval process for projects tackling homelessness, public safety, and the drug crisis.

His immediate focus will be transforming a vacant retail space in the Tenderloin neighborhood into a behavioral health crisis center. The city of San Francisco acquired the property at 822 Geary St. in 2021, but it remains boarded up and unoccupied. Initially, the building was slated for another purpose, but officials later decided to repurpose the space as a crisis stabilization unit. Lurie stated that the ordinance empowers city officials to expedite the leasing process to a nonprofit organization that will provide 24/7 operations and care from doctors and nurses.The center is projected to serve approximately 25 individuals daily, offering 16 beds for walk-ins and those brought in by police officers or other city officials experiencing a crisis. Lurie emphasized that the center will be crucial in connecting individuals with medical and psychiatric care. While the mayor did not specify the number of additional stabilization units the city aims to establish, he stressed that this initiative is merely 'the start.' Lurie's ordinance also permits certain officials within his office to solicit donations for projects addressing homelessness and the drug crisis. When questioned about potential donors, Lurie indicated that the Board of Supervisors would be informed of any developments. Supervisor Jackie Fielder, chair of the city's oversight committee, initially expressed reservations about this provision but welcomed the amendment to make these powers time-bound. 'If we do see anything that is cause for concern, we're going to make sure that there's kind of accountability,' she stated. 'We're always looking for potential ways of fraud, waste and abuse. And that is exactly our job is to make sure that the city is honoring San Franciscans and their trust in city government.' 'This ordinance allows the city to filter through some of those would-be bids and actually look at those organizations that can do that and get things going quickly,' said Wolf. 'This is a huge, huge step in the right direction for us to get resources out there on the street quickly to help reduce those open drug scenes.





