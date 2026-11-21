San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie warns of unprecedented high tides and rain threatening the Bay Area during Thanksgiving. The National Weather Service predicts record-breaking water levels, prompting emergency preparations.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has declared a state of heightened alert for the Bay Area as severe weather conditions threaten to inundate the city during the Thanksgiving holiday. Following a critical briefing with federal agencies, Lurie announced that forecasters are anticipating high tides and rainfall patterns that have never been recorded in the city's history. This warning comes as residents already navigate flooded streets and stranded vehicles in the aftermath of recent record-breaking precipitation.

Unprecedented Weather Forecasts and Immediate Dangers

Mayor Lurie emphasized that the current situation is extremely serious, stating that city officials are acting immediately to mitigate the risks associated with the approaching storm system. He revealed that he participated in a call with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service, where the outlook for the coming week was reviewed in detail. The data indicates that the city faces a unique convergence of meteorological factors that will push water levels beyond historical norms. The National Weather Service has issued a stark warning regarding King Tides, which are expected to be the highest predicted in eighteen years. These tides are projected to reach between one and two feet above normal high tides, with absolute water levels potentially climbing up to seven feet. Experts caution that these figures could rise even higher if a storm surge coincides with the tidal peak, creating a compound effect that overwhelms coastal defenses.

Also read Man convicted of murdering San Francisco pizza parlor customer in line-cutting dispute

Coastal Conditions and Environmental Drivers

The primary drivers behind this hazardous water rise are attributed to strong El Niño conditions, which have warmed ocean waters and disrupted normal atmospheric patterns. According to the Coast Guard, the lunar cycle is also contributing to higher-than-usual tides, a phenomenon that is expected to persist through January. This extended period of elevated tides increases the vulnerability of the San Francisco coastline to erosion and flooding events.

Coast Guard Lt. Rachel Davis, a public affairs officer based in San Francisco, urged the public to exercise extreme caution near the shoreline. She highlighted that King tides generate dangerous surf conditions and sneaker waves, which can catch beachgoers off guard without warning. Residents and visitors are strictly advised to give the ocean plenty of space, never turn their backs on the water, and avoid driving through any flooded coastal roads under any circumstances.

Advertisement

Transportation Disruptions and Travel Advisories

Mayor Lurie is strongly urging Thanksgiving travelers to remain in the city and stay home from Monday through Wednesday unless their travel is absolutely essential. The disruption to transportation networks is expected to be significant, with threats looming over highways, rail lines, airports, and ferry terminals due to high seas and heavy rain. Specific infrastructure at risk includes parts of Highway 101 and the Eastshore Freeway corridor, which may experience flooding that halts vehicle traffic entirely.

Public transit systems are also facing imminent threats. The Muni Metro tunnel entrance at the Embarcadero is flagged as a potential flood zone, which could paralyze a critical artery of the city's public transportation network. The convergence of water from multiple directions, as described by Kelsey Ducklow of the California Coastal Commission, leaves no natural drainage paths, creating a scenario where water accumulates faster than it can dissipate.

Emergency Preparedness and City Response Measures

In response to these escalating threats, San Francisco is establishing an emergency operations center this weekend to coordinate the city's response efforts. City crews have been mobilized to be out on the streets every single day going forward to manage flood risks and assist residents. Mayor Lurie encourages every resident and business owner to take this warning seriously and to prepare their homes and properties for potential inundation.

Residents are being advised to stock up on essential supplies before the worst of the weather hits. With the forecast described as absolutely concerning by local experts, the city is relying on proactive preparation from the public to minimize harm. The combination of the city's emergency infrastructure and citizen compliance is deemed necessary to navigate the unprecedented challenges posed by this historic weather event.