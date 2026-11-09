San Francisco Lookalike Contest Celebrates Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes

Hundreds gather in San Francisco for an impromptu Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes impersonation contest in Lafayette Park, inspired by the new A24 documentary.

On Saturday, November 7, 2026, Lafayette Park in San Francisco became the unlikely epicenter of a cultural convergence as hundreds of residents gathered for a highly specific lookalike contest. The event was designed to celebrate the new A24 film titled "You Can See Everything," which explores the intersection of absurdist humor and corporate deception through the lens of director Nathan Fielder and former Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. What began as a modest attempt by organizers to gather a few friends quickly spiraled into an unexpectedly large public spectacle that drew curious onlookers and dedicated participants alike.

The Unexpected Scale of the Gathering

Organizers had anticipated a small, intimate gathering of friends who might find the concept amusing enough to share. However, the turnout far exceeded all initial projections, creating a vibrant and chaotic scene in the heart of the city. Miranda Stern, one of the co-hosts of the event, expressed her surprise at the massive response. She noted that while they expected a couple of friends to show up, they did not anticipate the phenomenon that unfolded. The sheer scale of the crowd highlighted a deep resonance with the source material, transforming a quiet park corner into a stage for performance art and community engagement.

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The atmosphere was described by attendees as a rollercoaster of emotions, shifting from amusement to shock in rapid succession. Shane Boile, an observer at the scene, told KRON4 that the event was both funny and insane, noting that the unpredictable nature of the performances kept the audience on edge. The unscripted quality of the gatherings, combined with the serious demeanor of the impersonators, created a unique tension that captivated everyone present. It was a moment where the boundaries between performance, reality, and satire blurred significantly for those watching.

Immersive Details and Performance Challenges

Participants approached the impersonation with meticulous attention to detail, mirroring the aesthetic signatures of their subjects. Contenders arrived wearing the distinctive black turtlenecks, headphones, and tightly pulled-back hairstyles associated with Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes. Some brought props such as laptops to enhance the authenticity of their portrayals, while others focused on capturing the painfully awkward remarks and intense, unblinking stares that have become iconic to these public figures. The commitment to the bit was evident in every detail, from the clothing to the body language.

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However, simple visual resemblance was deemed insufficient by the judges. The contest required participants to demonstrate their skills through a series of increasingly absurd challenges designed to test their ability to embody the personalities of Fielder and Holmes. These challenges included a staring competition, a dance-off, and the delivery of a business pitch for those portraying Holmes. Conversely, Fielder impersonators were tasked with presenting their own marketing strategies, testing their ability to replicate the director's deadpan, absurdist style of humor. This multi-faceted approach ensured that the competition was not merely a costume party but a genuine test of performance art.

During the staring contest, the intensity of the impersonators led to emotional reactions from participants. Isabella Monroe was seen shedding a tear during the face-off, illustrating the psychological pressure of maintaining the persona under scrutiny. Meanwhile, other contestants like Kiley Maloney and Chase wore masks during parts of the event, adding another layer of mystery and anonymity to their performances. Irina Klimova held a movie poster prominently, signaling her dedication to the theme and her support for the film that inspired the gathering.

Cultural Context and the Theranos Legacy

The event served as a cultural touchstone for discussions surrounding the Theranos scandal and Nathan Fielder's documentary work. The film "You Can See Everything" centers on Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, whose promise to revolutionize blood testing transformed her into one of Silicon Valley's most notorious figures. Theranos claimed its technology could perform hundreds of medical tests using only a few drops of blood, a claim that was eventually exposed as fraudulent. The company dissolved in 2018, and Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison in 2022 after being convicted of defrauding investors.

Nathan Fielder's role in the documentary involves interviewing Holmes with his characteristic deadpan and absurdist humor. This juxtaposition of serious criminal history with comedic interrogation has sparked widespread public interest and debate. The lookalike contest allowed participants and attendees to engage with this complex narrative on a visceral level. By embodying these figures, they were not just mimicking appearances but also engaging with the themes of deception, performance, and the absurdity of modern corporate culture.

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Jade Adu, an attendee who had not yet seen the documentary, was drawn to the event by her appreciation for Fielder's earlier television projects, such as "Nathan For You" and "The Rehearsal." She mentioned seeing numerous lookalike competitions on TikTok and social media, which prompted her to attend and ask, "Why not?" This sentiment reflects a broader trend of social media driving offline community events, where online fandoms translate into real-world gatherings. The event showcased how digital culture can manifest in physical spaces, creating new forms of social interaction and shared experience.

Winners and the Mission for Creative Audacity

After a series of rigorous and entertaining performances, Sierra Stingl and Alex Kesin emerged as the victors of the contest. They earned the title of "most A24-approved" along with a crown, headphones, and bragging rights. Their victory was celebrated by the crowd, marking the culmination of a day dedicated to creativity and satire. The judges' decision highlighted the importance of capturing the essence of the characters, not just their looks, in the final assessment.

Co-host Tanvi Kaur explained that the mission behind the event was to reclaim the creative spirit of San Francisco. She stated that historically, the city has been a haven for weird people and creative energy, fostering cool and innovative ideas. However, she felt that the city was losing some of that spark, and the event was an attempt to bring fun and audacity back to the community. Kaur emphasized the need for more audacity in the city, suggesting that such gatherings are essential for maintaining a vibrant cultural landscape.

The success of the event in Lafayette Park demonstrates a strong appetite for niche cultural celebrations in urban environments. By blending political satire, corporate history, and performance art, the contest provided a unique platform for expression. It allowed participants to engage with current events and pop culture in a tangible way, fostering a sense of community among those interested in the works of Nathan Fielder and the history of Silicon Valley. As the crowd dispersed on November 7, 2026, the event stood as a testament to the enduring power of satire to bring people together and provoke thought.