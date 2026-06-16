San Francisco lawmaker criticizes players 'cherry-picking' Bible quotes amid Giants controversy

A San Francisco lawmaker criticized athletes for writing Bible verses on caps during Giants' Pride Night as MLB warns team about uniform violations.

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Hollywood elites are 'completely out of touch' with the American people, former Trump White House official saysGen Keane: I see no evidence the behavior of the Iranian regime will changeJD Vance asks for prayers before he goes on 'The View': Vivek Ramaswamy: Elon Musk is the definition of the American dreamIran won't be able to come back from this, Sen Jim Banks sayslawmaker criticized Giants players for writing Bible verses on their cap during the organization’s Pride Night as MLB warned the team about the messages on Monday. Matt Dorsey, a Democrat who represents District 6 and sits on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, wrote on social media the event was"disappointing in several respects.

" He authored a lengthy thread on X about the ordeal. San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif. , on June 12, 2026.

"First, as a sports fan, it struck me as problematically undisciplined," he began. "When you’re a highly paid professional athlete, your uniform isn’t a canvas for individual self-expression — especially about politics — and it has been my observation over the years that championship-caliber teams never tolerate distractions like this. , I’ll be the first to defend Bible verses and prayer as sources of inspiration and strength for many athletes — I have no problem with that.

But I am bothered to see Biblical cherry-picking used to score political points, on a single occasion, and it’s hard to argue this was anything other than that.

" Dorsey added that, as a gay man, he was"disappointed" that a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community was still seen as"controversial. " "Major cities with major-league sports teams are inherently diverse, and if you’re uncomfortable celebrating the wide array of heritage and pride nights for communities that make up the city on your uniform, maybe the major leagues aren’t for you.

" Landen Roupp of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif. , on June 12, 2026.

"All that being said, I refuse to call what these athletes did bigoted or hateful — and I would urge all those offended or hurt by this episode to show them grace. The LGBTQ+ equality movement succeeds when we commit to winning hearts and minds, rather than shaming them," he added.

"The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations," MLB’s chief communications officer Pat Courtney said in a statement, via San Francisco pitcher Landen Roupp wrote"Gen 9:12-16" on his cap over the weekend and was asked about the decision. "It's just about God's covenant and a promise that he makes to us that, you know, his faithfulness and his mercy," Roupp said to reporters.

"That's just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I'm thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have theSan Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello lifts starting pitcher Landen Roupp during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif. , on June 12, 2026.

"There's no hate at all. It’s just what I stand for, and what I stand in. I believe in God.

""Not really. I mean, just kind of a general knowledge of the individuals have the freedom to do what they think is best," Vitello said.

"But I do think it’s been apparent from day one, actually, even some of the exhibition games, it’s pretty impressive how the Giants, as an organization, try and embrace the entire community. "





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