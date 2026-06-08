San Francisco General Hospital fined over deadly stabbing of staff member

The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital responded to its recent fine from Cal/OSHA following the deadly stabbing of a hospital staff member.

The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital responded to its recent fine from Cal/OSHA following the deadly stabbing of a hospital staff member. The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital responded to its recent fine from Cal/OSHA following the deadly stabbing of a hospital staff member.

In December, a social worker was stabbed to the death at the hospital. Now, Cal/OSHA has ordered San Francisco General to pay roughly $130,000 for serious workplace violence-prevention violations. In a report, investigators accused the hospital of being"utterly unprepared to deal with workplace violence" when the worker was attacked. San Francisco's Health Department says it took immediate action after the killing.

On Sunday, it released a lengthy statement which reads, in part: “Day in and day out our frontline healthcare workers deliver critical, life-saving care under demanding conditions and they deserve to do so safely, with the protection and support they need. Following the tragic death of our colleague Alberto Rangel at Ward 86 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on December 4, 2025, the San Francisco Department of Public Health took immediate action.

The department convened a 100-person team of SFDPH and University of California San Francisco staff, who made rapid improvements to better protect staff and patients, while also advancing long-term structural changes. This involved an internal comprehensive assessment of safety, not only at ZSFG, but throughout the entire SFDPH system of care. The voices of SFDPH and UCSF caregivers, combined with expert security and operational analysis, shaped the assessment and have guidedlasting, systemwide improvements to workplace safety.

We will continue to invest in the safety of every person who walks through our doors. The City has committed $15 million annually and $7.5 million in one-time infrastructureimprovements to support this effort. Significant funding is dedicated to workplace safety training and deescalation training for staff. The department welcomed and fully cooperated with a thorough review from Cal/OSHA.

The findings are in line with our own rigorous internal assessment. The vast majority of their findings to overall safety and security have been addressed, some within days of the incident. Countless additional security measures have been initiated or expedited to strengthen workplace safety, including enhanced physical security measures, expanded security staffing, increased crisis prevention and response training, and a fundamental change in security structure governance to better connect leadership to frontline staff and their concerns.

The safety for our staff, our patients, and our community is not negotiable, and we will continue to keep staff and patients safe with a strengthened and modernized approach to safety and security. ”





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