San Francisco Gears Up for a Big Weekend: NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year

San Francisco is preparing for a festive weekend as the NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year festivities coincide, bringing thousands of fans to the city. From pop-up events to increased tourism, the city is buzzing with excitement.

San Francisco is preparing for a momentous weekend as the NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year festivities converge, attracting thousands of fans from across the globe. The influx of visitors has already begun, with enthusiasts like Humzah Malik traveling from London to experience the excitement. 'I'm here for the weekend, All-Star weekend,' Malik shared. 'A friend works for the NBA, so he's putting on a few events. Here to see that.

' At the Chase Center, where the NBA All-Star Game and related activities will take place, crews were diligently putting the final touches in place on Wednesday. The Siren Bar at Chase Center is slated to host a Hennessy pop-up to welcome fans. 'We want to be the community spot,' explained Joseph Cleveland from Siren. 'A place where people can meet up before they go to the game, a place where they can come after the game. If they live in the neighborhood, they can pick up a drink and go to the park and have a little picnic. So, I think there's something for everyone.'Alex Bastian from the Hotel Council of San Francisco noted that Chinese New Year traditionally sees a surge in overnight guests. This year, with the NBA All-Star Game coinciding with the holiday, an even larger number of out-of-town visitors is anticipated. 'Three hundred and fifty million dollars, that's how much economic activity the region is going to experience during the NBA All-Star weekend,' Bastian stated. Bastian, a staunch advocate for San Francisco, even penned an op-ed urging Charles Barkley, known for his critical remarks about the city, to visit and change his perspective. 'Come experience all of it, and I feel if he's objective about it, he's going to leave his heart here as well,' Bastian said. With both events taking place simultaneously, some fans, like Malik, plan to attend both. 'I'm going to try it. I've got a free weekend,' Malik expressed. The convergence of these major events has prompted a full-scale mobilization of San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department assured that it will collaborate with other first responders to ensure the safety and smooth execution of both events





KTVU / 🏆 465. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Events Travel NBA All-Star Game Chinese New Year San Francisco Tourism Events

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charles Barkley not looking forward to NBA All-Star Game in ‘rat-infested’ San FranciscoThe former Auburn standout re-ignites his feud with Golden State Warriors fans.

Read more »

Charles Barkley slams San Francisco as 'rat infested,' declares he's skipping NBA All-Star GameBasketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley slammed the city of San Francisco during 'Inside the NBA' on Thursday night as 'rat infested.'

Read more »

Charles Barkley plans to skip NBA All-Star game in 'rat-infested' San FranciscoCharles Barkley ripped the city of San Francisco during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday night.

Read more »

San Francisco Embraces Lunar New Year and NBA All-Star Game CoincidenceSan Francisco is set to host both the Lunar New Year celebration and the NBA All-Star Game simultaneously in February, creating a unique opportunity for the city. While some initially worried about the potential impact on attendance, both sides are optimistic that the combined events will enhance the experience for visitors and residents alike.

Read more »

Street closures in San Francisco to affect Muni routes during NBA All-Star Weekend eventsLaw enforcement agencies throughout the Bay Area were ramping up for increased numbers of visitors as the NBA will be hosting all-star events in Oakland and San Francisco next weekend.

Read more »

NBA All-Star Game 2025: Excitement builds for San Francisco businesses, fansSome say the NBA All-Star Game will be a win-win for businesses and fans alike -- not to mention the City of San Francisco.

Read more »