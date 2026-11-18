Exposure to salt water during king tides and storms can trigger delayed, explosive lithium-ion battery fires days or weeks later, authorities say.

Exposure to salt water during king tides and storms can trigger delayed, explosive lithium-ion battery fires days or weeks later, authorities say. Because reactions can be severely delayed, officials advise moving any exposed vehicle or device at least 50 feet away from homes, other structures and combustible materials.

As another round of high surf and flood dangers bears down on the Bay Area, fire officials are issuing urgent warnings to electric vehicle drivers and people who use e-bikes, scooters or other devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. Officials warn that exposure to salt water from flooding can lead to explosive and toxic fires long after floodwaters have subsided. During king tides and other flood events, drivers frequently travel directly through standing water.

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However, doing so in an EV or on a lithium-ion-powered device can cause severe hazards beyond standard vehicle damage.

"These fires are violent in nature when they explode," said San Francisco Fire Department Capt. Jack Ayers.

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"There’s an immense amount of smoke — very toxic smoke. " Ayers noted that projectiles from exploding battery casings can also injure anyone nearby and cause extensive property damage. The primary danger lies in a phenomenon known as"delayed thermal runaway.

" Because salt water is highly conductive, it can creep into a lithium-ion battery casing and create a pathway between cells, causing them to overheat and potentially explode. "So we get home from work, park the car in the garage and then go to bed, and then the fire starts," Ayers said. "That’s the problem.

" In anticipation of multiple potential flood events later this week and forecast king tides in the coming weeks, Mayor Daniel Lurie and San Francisco’s fire chief shared warnings across social media. Officials cautioned that fires, explosions or toxic smoke releases can occur hours, days or even weeks later as salt water or salt residues slowly penetrate the battery cells.

Fire officials urge anyone who believes their electric vehicle or device has been exposed to salt water to take immediate precautions.

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"Park your EV vehicle or device away from your home," Ayers said. "Have it inspected by a technician from the agency which you purchased it from, and we’ll go from there. " Because reactions can be severely delayed, officials advise moving any exposed vehicle or device at least 50 feet away from homes, other structures and combustible materials.

Additionally, owners should not charge the battery until it has been inspected by a certified professional.