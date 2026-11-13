San Francisco Democratic Party Endorses Manny Yekutiel Days After Dismissing Sexual Assault Complaint

An unmonitored inbox caused the SF Democratic Party's new accountability system to ignore a sexual assault complaint for four months, raising questions about oversight.

The San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee has withdrawn its endorsement of Manny Yekutiel for District 8 Supervisor. This reversal occurred less than two months after the party initially endorsed the candidate. The decision followed the emergence of new sexual assault allegations from two additional men on October 1. Yekutiel had already dropped out of the race shortly after those fresh accusations surfaced. This development caps a tumultuous period for the party, which faced intense scrutiny over its handling of a separate, earlier complaint by Brad Chapin.

The controversy began when a new accountability system for sexual misconduct failed its first test. The San Francisco Democratic Party left a formal complaint from Brad Chapin unanswered for nearly four months. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban from NBC Bay Area revealed that the person designated to review these reports was never instructed on how frequently to check the dedicated email inbox. This administrative gap allowed a serious allegation to sit untouched while the accused politician continued his campaign for the Board of Supervisors.

Also read Blue Jays Eye Giants Shortstop and San Francisco Has Good Reason To Listen

Brad Chapin, a San Francisco-based political organizer, submitted his official complaint to the party on March 3. He alleged that Manny Yekutiel sexually assaulted him in 2020. Chapin described the incident at a house party, stating Yekutiel cornered him and grabbed his testicles in an aggressive manner. Chapin stated he tried to escape but was pulled back and squeezed harder by Yekutiel during the assault. The ombudsperson responsible for the system finally emailed Chapin on June 30. This notification arrived nearly four months after the initial submission, only after media pressure was applied.

Nancy Tung, the chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party, publicly apologized for the procedural breakdown. She admitted that the ombudsperson was not given explicit instructions on when or with what frequency to check the email. Tung noted that there was no backup system to notify anyone else once a new complaint arrived. Despite this admission, the party's judicial commission concluded the allegations fell outside the scope of its misconduct policy. The commission determined the incident did not occur at an official Democratic Party event or in the context of political activity.

Advertisement

This jurisdictional dismissal left Chapin and advocates outraged. Chapin expressed his frustration at a Democratic County Central Committee meeting in August, calling the process a sham. He questioned why the party accepted his complaint for review if it knew the incident did not happen at a party event. The party's stance conflicted with discussions held during the system's development with volunteers like Ruth Ferguson. Ferguson, who consulted on the program design, criticized the rollout and noted that the party failed to explicitly define jurisdiction over incidents outside official events.

The scandal intensified when the party voted to endorse Yekutiel on the same day it informed Chapin his allegations were out of scope. Nancy Tung faced growing calls for resignation from prominent figures including Supervisor Connie Chan and the San Francisco Women's Political Committee. The endorsement was short-lived. Less than two months later, the party withdrew it after new allegations surfaced from two other men. Yekutiel maintains his innocence regarding all claims.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed that the case regarding Chapin remains open. Yekutiel has not been formally charged with a crime to date. The ombudsperson resigned citing personal reasons, leaving the party searching for a replacement. Tung stated the party has since addressed the setup problems and expects future complaints to be handled in a timely manner. However, the incident has reignited deep skepticism about independent reporting mechanisms in political environments.

Brad Chapin has received apologies from several San Francisco political leaders, including Nancy Tung. He stated he is not interested in publicly shaming those responsible for the broken process. Instead, Chapin wants to help create a better system that prevents others from being failed. He emphasized the need for accountability to prevent people with power from abusing others. The fallout underscores the fragility of political campaigns lacking formal workplace procedures for reporting misconduct.

Advertisement

Advocates like Ruth Ferguson continue to push for clearer policies. Ferguson highlighted the harm caused by the party's failure in Chapin's case. She urged the party to evaluate the process and acknowledge that getting things right requires continuous effort. The episode serves as a stark reminder of the challenges in creating robust safeguards for survivors in political spheres. The search for a new ombudsperson continues as the party attempts to rebuild trust.

The situation highlights the broader issues within San Francisco's Democratic politics. The sector has been marred by allegations against several prominent figures in the past. The failure of this inaugural accountability test raises serious questions about the efficacy of such systems. Without strict enforcement of review schedules and clear operational responsibilities, these mechanisms risk becoming symbolic gestures rather than functional safeguards. The lessons from this scandal are likely to influence how other organizations approach misconduct reporting.