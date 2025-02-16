San Francisco Celebrates Chinese New Year with Spectacular Parade

San Francisco's vibrant Chinese New Year parade, marking the Year of the Snake, drew in millions of spectators and participants alike. The parade, lauded as the best outside of Asia, showcased traditional performances, colorful floats, and a contagious spirit of celebration. City officials and residents alike shared in the joy, highlighting the event's importance as a cultural landmark.

The celebrations for San Francisco's Chinese New Year parade to welcome the year of the snake kicked off with a bang. Shortly after 5 p.m., the parade commenced, brimming with color and energy. San Francisco's City Attorney, David Chiu, aptly captured the essence of the event. 'Welcome to the best lunar new year parade outside of Asia,' said Chiu.

'The oldest, the most historic and the most amazing Chinatown in the United States is here in San Francisco!' For Sarah Fermatt and Erik Estrada from Salinas, the martial artists were a highlight. 'Yeah, that was super cool,' said Estrada. 'I mean, it's just so athletic, and they're so flexible and just seeing all that is super cool and very traditional and respectful to the traditions that they have. I think it was awesome.' They expressed their intent to return next year, stating that this was their first time attending the parade. 'I had such an amazing time, it was really fun, I think I'll come back again,' said Fermatt. Organizers estimated three million people gathered to witness the parade, both in person and on television. While the spectacle delights spectators, the participants themselves share in the festive spirit. 'Oh, I love this parade,' said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. 'We've got tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people lined up on Market Street. It's a great day to be in San Francisco.' Lurie, having walked the parade last year as a candidate, is doing so again this year as San Francisco's mayor. 'It was one of my favorite events of the campaign. I walked the whole route. I was in the car for a second, but I was like, I gotta get out and run around. The enthusiasm is infectious out here.' The crowd's excitement is palpable. Emcee Stephen Chun, a veteran of the parade, remarked that the experience never gets old. 'It's a lot of celebration,' said Chun. 'We have a lot of culture but also a lot of schools participating and also a lot of agencies city-wide. A lot of music, a lot of lions. A lot of dragons as well.' Long-time parade attendees find it difficult to pinpoint a favorite element among the hundred floats and marching groups. 'Everything! Everything, every year. I've been here 15 years every time and every time is great,' said one woman. Parade attendees expressed that this has been an exceptional way to usher in the year of the snake, eagerly anticipating next year's celebration to welcome the year of the Horse





