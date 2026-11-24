Some Embarcadero-area businesses are closing ahead of Wednesday's 30-foot wave threat, while residents raise concerns over limited sandbag distribution hours

Some Embarcadero-area businesses are closing ahead of Wednesday's 30-foot wave threat, while residents raise concerns over limited sandbag distribution hoursSandbags serve as the first line of defense for many residents in low-lying neighborhoods, especially as the mayor warns the biggest threat still lies ahead.

The Bay Area and coast are bracing for a triple threat of heavy rain, storm surges and extreme king tides over the next two days — a combination that could bring record flooding to some areas. Along San Francisco's Embarcadero, businesses are counting on temporary flood barriers that held back water on Monday to withstand the worst of the weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Farther south near the Port of San Francisco, some businesses are not taking any chances.

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The YMCA and Chula Cafe are closing through at least Wednesday. Next door at The Ramp, however, it remains business as usual. Sergio Camacho, the restaurant's general manager, said water can reach the edge of the patio, and while he is watching the forecast, he is not ready to close.

"Concerned, yes, but we think we're going to be okay, because we've been here a while, and it's never really been a problem," Camacho said. "We are going to do some sandbagging, mostly on the edges of the doors, and where the drains are. " Sandbags serve as the first line of defense for many residents in low-lying neighborhoods, especially as the mayor warns the biggest threat still lies ahead.

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"On Wednesday, on top of the king tides, we're expecting waves of 20 to 30 feet," San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said. "We're expecting the water to hit that seawall, and so I want everybody to be very aware.

" While the city is stockpiling sandbags at its public works yard, several residents who showed up Monday afternoon to collect them were turned away because distribution hours run strictly from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m."Especially with all the warnings, yeah, they could stay open for one day before the floods," San Francisco resident Clive Miles said. "Obviously, you have these very tight hours, but what if people are working?

""There's one place where the water is flooding into the alleyway, so it's going down some steps into the alleyway, so we need to put something over the top and then put the sandbags to hold it all down," he said. San Bruno resident Dennis Berrios also left empty-handed after arriving to pick up sandbags for his grandparents' home in Bernal Heights.

"Just hoping I could get in and get some, but I get the rules are rules," Berrios said. "The way that their driveway is, it kind of floods into, so I was going to build up around the garage door. " Both residents hope to return Tuesday morning to get sandbags before the heaviest rain arrives.

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Forecasters expect an early indication of the flood barriers' performance late Tuesday morning when king tides peak, with the most severe threat arriving Wednesday morning.