A powerful storm brought record-breaking rainfall to downtown San Francisco, surpassing the 1918 benchmark with 2.28 inches by 3 p.m. The deluge caused significant flooding in neighborhoods like SOMA and Marina, prompting the city to issue warnings and distribute sandbags to residents ahead of more rain.

It was a wet Wednesday across the Bay Area as a strong storm rolled through, triggering problems across the region. Vianey Arana, Christie Smith and Robert Handa report.

As of 3 p.m., downtown had received 2.28 inches of rain, besting the old Nov. 18 record of 2.24 inches set way back in 1918, according to the National Weather Service. Record daily rainfall for Downtown San Francisco. As of 3 pm 2.28 inches of rain has fallen so far today . The old record for this date was 2.24 inches back in 1918.

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The final numbers will be calculated at midnight with more rain forecast to fall this evening. The rainiest day ever recorded in downtown San Francisco happened back on Nov. 5, 1994, when 5.54 inches of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service. The day of torrential rain left homes, businesses, and roads in the city flooded. In SOMA, some streets looked more like lakes.

Along Folsom Street, water inundated garages and homes. With more rain in the forecast this week and throughout this season, city leaders urged residents to expect that Wednesday's flooding won't be a one-time occurrence.

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"If your street saw flooding, I would urge you to keep your car away from the area going forward, when rain is coming again," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie at a press conference Wednesday. After seeing what the storm did to their neighborhoods, some San Francisco residents lined up Wednesday night to pick up free sandbags from the city's Department of Public Works in the Marina.

"It’s better to have the sandbags and not need them, than need the sandbags and not have them," said Marina resident Patrick Thomasma as he picked up ten sandbags to set up outside his home. San Francisco resident Kobe Wang also picked up sandbags Wednesday night, noting that water pooled outside his house Wednesday, flooding his roommate's car.

Wang said he'd put the sandbags at the garage and in front of the door, noting the home has rooms in the basement.