San Francisco Basking in All-Star Buzz and Economic Boost

San Francisco is experiencing a surge of excitement and economic activity as it hosts the NBA All-Star Weekend and the Chinese New Year Parade. Local businesses are thriving, with many reporting increased foot traffic and sales. From Chinatown to the Bayview District, the city is abuzz with tourists and locals alike, enjoying the festivities and contributing to a positive economic impact.

Vanessa Lee couldn't have chosen a better moment to unveil her new restaurant, Smoke Soul Kitchen, in San Francisco 's Bayview District . 'I opted for a collaborative approach and aimed to select a time when we could activate the community, allowing many people to come out, have fun, and interact with all the businesses here,' Lee explained. Her restaurant's grand opening on 3rd Street on Saturday was just a stone's throw away from Thrive City, the epicenter of the NBA's All-Star celebrations.

With tens of thousands of visitors descending upon the area this weekend, Lee is hopeful that some NBA fans will venture into her restaurant to savor her soul food. 'It's bustling, it's crazy, but we're prepared. And I'm thrilled about it. It's a positive situation,' she added.Lee is not alone in her optimism. From the Bayview to the Marina, a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation permeates the atmosphere as both tourists and locals partake in the weekend's festivities. San Francisco is hosting the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities at Chase Center and the annual Chinese New Year Parade on Market Street. With Valentine's Day still lingering in the air, couples are indulging in romantic meals at local restaurants, while businesses are reaping the benefits of this vibrant weekend. The busy schedule, coinciding with President's Day on Monday, is expected to deliver a significant economic boost to the city.In Chinatown, Grant Avenue was teeming with people at the Community Street Fair prior to the parade. Tane Chan, owner of The Wok Shop, shared her elation: 'It's a tremendous boost for us. We desperately needed this, and it seems we're getting it all at once,' said Chan. 'It makes me feel so good that Chinatown is revitalized.' A block away from The Wok Shop, the owner of Camera Zone echoed similar sentiments. After thieves crashed a stolen car into his store five months ago to steal cameras, leaving his storefront boarded up, he is especially grateful for the surge in foot traffic. 'Foot traffic is double, for this time of the year, for February,' said Reza Sefidi, the store's owner.Over at Pier 39, the NBA excitement is in full swing. Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who played for the Golden State Warriors six years ago, was at Lids store signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. 'The weekend has been fantastic. I'm just delighted to be out here and be a part of it, witness all the festivities going on, all these people from all over the place. It's a beautiful thing. I'm glad I can be a part of the All-Star Weekend,' Cousins said, reflecting on his experience.Many businesses have gone the extra mile this weekend, bringing in additional staff, food, and merchandise to meet the high demand. Local restaurants are also seeing their fair share of business, particularly those catering to couples celebrating Valentine's Day. Michael Rodriguez, the owner of Taco Cantina, shared that his restaurant had an excellent start to the weekend. 'Today started off with a bang. We had a good lunch rush. I'm kind of gearing up for the afternoon. I think there's a lot of foot traffic around. I know the parking lots are full,' he said.As San Francisco continues to attract tourists and locals alike, Mayor Daniel Lurie expressed his hopes for the city's future. 'The eyes of the world are on us this weekend, and we get to show off all that is great about our city. And then, on Monday, we get back to the work of making sure our streets are safe and clean every single day, 365 days a year,' Mayor Lurie said. Back in Bayview, Lee is optimistic that every day moving forward will be as successful as her grand opening. 'We lead with love and joy here,' she said, smiling at the future she is building for Smoke Soul Kitchen.





