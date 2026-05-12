San Francisco 49ers Prepare for Historic NFL Season with Australia Opener and International Challenges

The San Francisco 49ers face an unprecedented 2026 NFL schedule, starting with the league’s first regular-season game in Australia. The team will navigate jet lag, recovery time, and high-profile opponents, including international clashes in Mexico City. Key matchups against divisional rivals like the Seahawks, historic games against the Cowboys, and potential prime-time showdowns highlight a challenging and historic season.

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the practice field Friday, May 8, 2026, as part of their rookie minicamp at Santa Clara, California. The team is preparing for a unique and historic regular season, with major travel and scheduling headaches ahead.

The NFL’s full schedule will be revealed Thursday at 5 p.m., but the 49ers already know one groundbreaking challenge—their Week 1 matchup in Australia, the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game on the continent. The 49ers will land six days before kickoff, a 10:35 a.m. local time game on Friday, Sept. 11, which translates to 5:35 p.m. PT the previous day. This early-morning game will throw off the team’s body clocks, making recovery crucial.

The following week’s opponent will be vital, as a Monday Night Football matchup would leave them with limited recovery time before Week 3. Ideally, the 49ers will host Sunday Night Football in Week 2, giving them extra rest. The Week 1 Thursday broadcast will spotlight the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys, with the Cowboys slated to visit the 49ers this season, likely not appearing in a second-straight SNF game.

The 49ers will also make another international trip, playing in Mexico City. While the Miami Dolphins are a potential opponent, the Raiders and Broncos are less likely due to travel concerns. Instead, the Eagles, Vikings, or Commanders could be part of the Mexico game, the latter already slated for London. Last year, the 49ers played both the Seahawks and Cowboys in prime time, with Seattle winning in Week 18 before the 49ers bounced back in the playoffs.

Their schedule includes several first-time opponents in recent years, such as the Cowboys at FedExField and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while revisiting Williams-Sonoma Field for a showdown with the Raiders. The NFC West battle continues with the Seahawks in prime time, a recurring theme in their rivalry, with seven of the last sixteen meetings featuring prime-time slots. Other notable matchups include the Los Angeles Chargers, who will again face a Levi’s Stadium-sized contingent of Niners fans.

Adding to intrigue, Netflix will broadcast the 49ers’ Week 1 Australia game, promising an innovative viewing experience. With hard-fought battles against NFC-magnificent Eagles and a rematch with the Dolphins, the franchises headline another action-packed campaign. The Niners will face divisional foes while tackling jet lag and unprecedented global exposure, marking a testament to the evolving NFL landscape





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL San Francisco 49Ers Australia Mexico City Week 1

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Francisco Bay Area Resident Monitored After Exposure to Deadly Hantavirus on Cruise ShipA San Francisco Bay Area resident who was on a passenger on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak is being monitored, health officials said. The resident has since returned home to California. No additional information about the passenger will be released, citing medical privacy laws.

Read more »

Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Giants After 2026 NFL Draft?Despite a 'Bully Ball' makeover and a strong looking rookie class, national prognosticators aren't buying the Giants' hype just yet in their post-draft power rankings.

Read more »

49ers Post-Draft Interior Offensive Line Depth Chart: One Job is OpenWho will be the San Francisco 49ers starting left guard?

Read more »

49ers vs. Rams Opening Odds in NFL Week 1 (Rams Favored in Opening Game in Australia)Breaking down the opening odds for the NFL Week 1 game in Australia between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Read more »