The San Francisco 49ers play the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night, with fan violence concerns and strategic battles on both sides.

The San Francisco 49ers are facing the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night at Estadio Banorte. The game comes amid concerns about fan violence after a string of violent brawls involving 49ers fans.

Vikings Pressure Threatens Purdy

Nick Bosa commented on how Mexico City football fans choose, and a video posted online showed a chant that translates to, Anyone who does not jump is a Niner. This is a way for Minnesota fans to hype themselves up, but safety is a concern when interacting with San Francisco's fan base. On the field, the Minnesota Vikings lead the league in pressure and sacks. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has taken 13 sacks in his past five games.

Also read Vikings Face 49ers in Mexico City Sunday Night Football at Estadio Azteca

The Vikings can move defenders around before the snap, making it harder to identify where pressure is coming from. Kyle Shanahan has an answer: motion and crowded receiver formations that make defenders sort out assignments while the ball is being snapped. Christian McCaffrey also gives Purdy somewhere to go quick. Minnesota's challenge is creating disruption without letting a short completion become a long gain.

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On the other side, San Francisco tries to take away throws over the middle, where Kirk Cousins prefers to work. That could leave Minnesota relying on shorter throws outside and asking Justin Jefferson to create afterward. Cousins must resist forcing passes inside when the defense is steering him elsewhere and waiting for a mistake. Fans posed for photos before the game, and a masked Vikings fan was seen arriving at the stadium.

A 49ers fan looked on prior to the game. The atmosphere is expected to be intense both in the stands and on the field. The Vikings' pass rush will test the 49ers' protection schemes all night. Purdy's ability to get the ball out quickly to McCaffrey and others will be crucial.

Tactical Battle In Mexico City

Meanwhile, the 49ers' defense will try to confuse Cousins and limit Jefferson's chances to make plays after the catch. Both teams know that avoiding turnovers and big mistakes will be key. The game in Mexico City adds a unique environment, with fans from both sides expected to be loud and passionate. The 49ers and Vikings are set to kick off under the lights, with playoff implications potentially on the line.

As the teams warm up, the focus remains on the action between the lines. But the pregame chatter about fan behavior serves as a reminder that safety is paramount. For now, the players will let their performance do the talking in a game that promises to be a tactical battle.