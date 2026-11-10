San Francisco 49ers Defeat Las Vegas Raiders Amidst Stadium Violence

Violent fan clashes marred Levi's Stadium as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17, overshadowing Brock Purdy's historic 100th career touchdown milestone.

Fans witnessed disturbing scenes of physical violence at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara during the San Francisco 49ers' decisive 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The aggressive behavior erupted both outside the venue in parking lots and inside the upper tiers of the stadium, marking another turbulent chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the two franchises.

Violent Fan Clashes Erupt at Levi's Stadium

Disturbing footage circulating on social media platforms documented multiple brawls involving supporters of both teams leading up to and during the Sunday NFL matchup. One viral clip shared by Instagram user @frisco_phillyb4x showed a large group of individuals fighting in a parking lot before the game, with several people knocked unconscious and lying on the pavement. In one instance, a man continued to be punched while prone on the ground, with witnesses noting an awkwardly twisted leg as punches were thrown above him.

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Inside the stadium, chaos spilled into the concourse and seating areas, with videos showing a fan in a Raiders jersey left unconscious on the concrete while police rushed to the scene. Another clip captured two supporters fighting in the upper tier, where a 49ers fan punched a rival wearing a Brock Bowers jersey, causing both men to fall several rows onto other spectators. Onlookers attempted to intervene and calm the situation, but the violence created a tense and dangerous atmosphere for attendees.

Brock Purdy Achieves Historic 100th Career Touchdown

Amidst the off-field turmoil, quarterback Brock Purdy secured a significant personal milestone by throwing his 100th career touchdown pass during the afternoon game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan praised the quarterback extensively, highlighting his rapid development and consistent high-level performance since his rookie season. Shanahan noted that Purdy was the primary driver of the team's success, leading them to the NFC Championship game in his first year and potentially the Super Bowl in his second year.

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Purdy expressed gratitude for the achievement, stating that while he was focused on the next play during the game, he was thrilled to learn of the milestone in the locker room. He emphasized his team-first mentality, explaining that his primary concern was responding to the opposing team's scoring drives. Despite the personal accolade, he remained focused on reviewing film and improving for the next matchup, acknowledging the significance of reaching this mark as a young player.

History of Rivalry and Preseason Violence Concerns

The intense hostility between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders stems from their historical proximity when the Raiders were based in Oakland, a matchup known as the Battle of the Bay. Although the franchises relocated to different cities, the animosity has persisted, recalling the infamous 2011 preseason game marred by violence, including two parking lot shootings and a bathroom assault.

That previous incident led the NFL to reconsider scheduling the teams in preseason matchups due to safety concerns. The recent disturbances at Levi's Stadium have reignited fears about fan safety and the management of high-stakes rivalry games. With violence erupting again in San Francisco, league officials and team management face renewed pressure to address security measures and fan behavior to prevent further incidents in future encounters between these historic rivals.