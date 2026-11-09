San Francisco 49ers Route Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 as Brock Purdy Throws 100th Career Touchdown

The San Francisco 49ers routed the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 at Levi's Stadium on November 8, 2026, driven by Brock Purdy's historic performance and a dominant defensive showing.

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a comprehensive 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 8, 2026, solidifying their position atop the NFC. This matchup marked the first Battle of the Bay contest between the two franchises since 2018, yet the result was far from a close rivalry affair. San Francisco dominated every phase of the game, showcasing an offensive efficiency and defensive intensity that left the visitors with no path to competitiveness.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy orchestrated a historic offensive performance, completing passes for 232 yards and throwing two touchdowns. During the contest, Purdy reached a significant career milestone by recording his 100th career touchdown pass. His precision passing game was complemented by one interception, but he never allowed the Raiders to mount any real pressure on his protection scheme or decision-making process.

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The Niners maintained total control of the football through a relentless ground attack that executed 43 rushing attempts for 190 yards. This physical approach ensured San Francisco never had to punt during the entire contest, allowing them to dictate the pace and completely neutralize the Las Vegas defense. Running back Christian McCaffrey provided critical support by scoring two touchdowns, while Purdy added another rushing score himself.

A 21-10 halftime lead proved to be an insurmountable margin for the visiting squad, which entered the game with a struggling 4-5 record. The San Francisco defense intensified its pressure in the second half, forcing five separate turnovers that stifled any potential comeback attempts. Key defensive plays included Dre Greenlaw recovering a fumble and Malik Mustapha securing a crucial interception in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

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The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to match the physicality of the NFC-leading 49ers, managing only 240 total yards of offense. Their running game was particularly ineffective, gaining just 24 yards on 15 carries, which prevented them from sustaining any meaningful drives. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown but could not overcome the defensive pressure and lack of offensive balance throughout the four quarters.

Despite the dominant win, the San Francisco 49ers faced a momentary setback when Gracen Halton sustained an injury in the fourth quarter. Halton required medical attention and was carted off the field to an awaiting ambulance, but the team's momentum remained unshaken by the disruption. The defensive unit continued to play with high intensity, ensuring the Raiders could not capitalize on any secondary issues.

Having spent their bye week addressing their first loss of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, the Niners returned to form with this commanding performance. The victory improved San Francisco to a 7-1 record, marking a successful redemption arc for a team that has shown resilience against NFC rivals. The team now shifts its focus to a high-stakes upcoming match against a familiar foe.

The Dallas Cowboys, who hold a 4-5 record, will host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in a challenging test for the league-leading squad. This upcoming matchup promises to be another rigorous evaluation of the Niners' depth and defensive capabilities against a storied conference opponent. The team remains focused on maintaining their position at the top of the standings as the season progresses.

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Jordan Watkins contributed to the offensive firepower by catching a touchdown pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders defender Hezekiah Masses during the third quarter. His score helped extend the Niners' lead and demonstrated the depth of San Francisco's receiving corps. Watkins' first touchdown of the season highlighted the versatile attacking options available to the coaching staff.

The loss dropped the Las Vegas Raiders further behind in their conference standings as they continue to search for consistency on both sides of the ball. Their inability to protect the football or sustain drives ultimately led to their defeat in this regional rivalry game. The Raiders now face the difficult task of regrouping after a comprehensive outing against one of the league's best teams.