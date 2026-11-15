San Diego Zoo Elephant Nipho Dies From EEHV-HD; Brothers Under Threat

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance confirms death of Nipho from EEHV-HD. Staff treat half-brother Sundzu as researchers urge understanding of fatal virus.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has confirmed that Inhlonipho, a 15-year-old elephant affectionately known as Nipho, died on November 11. The death occurred at the San Diego Zoo facility following a brief but severe battle with elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus hemorrhagic disease, or EEHV-HD. This announcement was released on Saturday, marking a significant loss for the institution and its global community of animal lovers.

The disease is recognized as one of the most serious health threats facing elephant populations worldwide. While the virus itself is widespread among both Asian and African elephants living in the wild and under human care, the resulting hemorrhagic disease is often fatal. Most elephants will contract the virus in their lifetime, and many carry it without becoming ill, making the sudden onset of severe symptoms particularly dangerous and difficult to predict.

Also read Two Democrats, two Republicans emerge as possible replacements for von Wilpert on San Diego City Council

Veterinary Response and Treatment Protocol

Zoo officials stated that the veterinary team began treatment immediately, even before a definitive diagnosis was secured. This rapid response involved administering antiviral medications, fluids, and elephant plasma infusions to the affected animals. The team is continuing to closely monitor the case to understand exactly what happened during the final stages of Nipho's illness. The hope is that the devastating loss of Nipho will help advance scientific understanding of this disease and ultimately save the lives of other elephants.

The situation has become even more concerning for zoo officials after Sundzu, Nipho's half-brother, began showing symptoms of the same disease. Veterinary teams are now working around the clock to treat Sundzu, affectionately called Sundzu. They are employing aggressive medical interventions in hopes of helping him recover from the viral infection that claimed his brother's life.

Advertisement

Family Connections and Herd Dynamics

Nipho had spent his entire life within the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's care, having been born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. His mother is Umgani, who remains part of the Elephant Valley herd. After his birth, Nipho moved to the San Diego Zoo, where he lived alongside his half-brother, Tsandzikle, and another male elephant, Vus'Musi, known as Musi, in a bachelor herd. This close familial bond makes the parallel illness of Nipho and Sundzu particularly poignant for the keepers and public.

California Post reached out to the zoo for more information regarding Sundzu's current condition, but the institution did not immediately provide additional details about his prognosis. The emotional toll on the staff is significant, with officials noting that grief and love often sit side by side. They asked the public to keep their teams in their thoughts as they support Sundzu and one another through this difficult time.

Context of Recent Zoo Births

This tragedy follows a period of celebration for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. Back in October, the zoo announced the birth of a baby Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, timed perfectly for National Sloth Day. The arrival of the sloth pup was welcomed on August 16 by its mother, Xena, a wildlife ambassador who participates in presentations for guests.

The zoo shared an adorable video of the newborn on October 20 to mark the holiday. Officials expressed joy that Xena is raising her baby while continuing her duties as an ambassador. However, the recent loss of Nipho and the critical condition of Sundzu have shifted the focus entirely to veterinary conservation efforts. The zoo remains a hub of both joy and somber reflection as it navigates these contrasting events in its annual calendar.