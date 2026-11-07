San Diego Wave stunned in NWSL playoff quarterfinals, ending their season

Seventh-seeded Utah Royals win 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Utah Royals players celebrate after a goal as Mimi van Zanten #16 of the San Diego Wave FC walks off during the 2026 NWSL Playoffs at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The San Diego Wave had everything they wanted: a home playoff game, 12,638 fans cheering them on and an opponent they had beaten twice during the regular season. But on Friday night, it was the Utah Royals who were the better team, defeating the Wave 1-0 in the NWSL quarterfinals and bringing San Diego’s season to a disappointing end.

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The Wave had opportunities to change the outcome, but their inability to finish their chances ultimately cost them. Five minutes into the match, Gia Corley stood near the left side of the field and sent a pass into the box toward an unmarked Melanie Barcenas, who headed the ball directly at Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn. She managed to deflect it away for a corner kick.

In the 16th minute, Utah created an opportunity of its own when left back Nuria Rábano intercepted a pass from Laila Harbert and sent a bouncing ball toward the top of the box. Paige Cronin fired a powerful shot, but Wave goalkeeper Sandra Paños made a diving, one-handed save that drew a loud ovation from the crowd. Jameese Joseph pushed the ball upfield before finding forward Cloé Lacasse on the left side.

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Lacasse patiently waited for an opening as Kiana Palacios lost defender Kristen McNabb inside the box. Lacasse delivered a pass to Palacios, who fired a shot between the legs of a Wave defender and into the net. The Mexican forward gave Utah a 1-0 lead. San Diego struggled throughout the first half, failing to capitalize on its opportunities despite recording four shots on goal and creating two chances.

The Wave couldn’t find the finishing touch that had helped them turn their season around during the final months of the regular season. As the second half began, team captain Kenza Dali gathered her teammates and delivered a message before they returned to the field. In the 52nd minute, Mimi Van Zanten pushed down the right side and found Lia Godfrey, who set up Dali for a shot.

However, her attempt was blocked by Utah’s defense. Wave coach Jonas Eidevall made his first substitution shortly afterward, replacing Godfrey with forward Ludmila in an effort to provide another attacking threat. A minute after entering the match, Harbert sent a pass into the box that Kennedy Wesley headed toward Ludmila. The Brazilian forward fired a shot, but McGlynn made an impressive save.

Corley attempted to capitalize on the rebound, but her effort was blocked. As time began to run out, the Wave continued searching for a breakthrough. In the 88th minute, midseason addition Barbara Bonansea nearly delivered the moment San Diego desperately needed. She fired a curling shot from outside the box that narrowly missed the goal.

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Despite pushing forward in the second half, San Diego managed just one shot on goal over the final 45 minutes. Throughout the season, Eidevall consistently emphasized the importance of finishing scoring opportunities. It was an issue that appeared to have been resolved during the Wave’s impressive run down the stretch, when they emerged as one of the hottest teams in the NWSL.

Utah now advances to the semifinals, where it will face the winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal between the Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns. For the second consecutive year, the Wave have been eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs following a 1-0 defeat. This season was supposed to be different. San Diego had put together an impressive second half of the regular season, secured home-field advantage for the quarterfinals and entered the postseason with momentum.

The Wave had everything in place to make a deep playoff run, but when the moment arrived, they couldn’t execute when it mattered most.