San Diego Wave’s chances of hosting NWSL semifinals improve with league recommendation

Semifinal venues aren’t expected to be finalized until Sunday.

Trinity AudioThe San Diego Wave have looked at USD’s Torero Stadium and Irvine’s Great Park soccer facility as alternate venues should they reach the NWSL semifinals and not be able to host at Snapdragon Stadium.

The good news: Under nearly all scenarios, they won’t have to use them, according to internal league documents viewed by the Union-Tribune. Semifinal venues aren’t expected to be finalized until Sunday, but the most likely outcome if the No. 2-seeded Wave beat the Utah Royals on Friday night is that they’d play at Snapdragon Stadium on Nov. 15, a Sunday, at noon.

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The league is locked into two national television windows for its semifinals — 9 a.m. PST on Nov. 14 on CBS, noon PST on Nov. 15 on ABC — but most teams don’t own their stadiums and face scheduling conflicts with other tenants. That’s the case on Nov. 14 for the top three seeds: No. 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC, No. 2 San Diego and the No. 3 Washington Spirit. Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

, has a friendly between the New York Red Bulls of MLS and Mexico’s Club America. Snapdragon Stadium has a college football game between San Diego State and Utah State. Audi Field in Washington, D.C. , is hosting a Division III football game between the Coast Guard and Merchant Marine Academy.

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“The NWSL has been working closely with clubs, broadcast partners and key stakeholders to navigate complex stadium availability and scheduling challenges ahead of the semifinals,” a league spokesperson said. “While some circumstances are outside our control, we’ve proactively evaluated multiple scenarios and their tradeoffs to prepare for every potential matchup, with the goal of minimizing disruption to players, clubs and fans while protecting competitive integrity.

”If Gotham and the Wave both win, one of them will have to move home venues. As the No. 1 seed, sources said, Gotham preferred the Sunday date at SI Stadium. But that would mean the Wave playing Saturday at Torero Stadium or 80 miles north at Great Park, both of which have a capacity of about 6,000. And doing it at 9 a.m. PST.

Not wanting a morning kickoff, the league’s recommendations would move to the Wave to Snapdragon on Nov. 15 and Gotham to Saturday at Icahn Stadium, a 5,000-seat venue on Randalls Island in Manhattan that has a blue track ringing the field. Many leagues prioritize seeding when determining playoff hosts as a reward for regular-season performance. The NWSL’s internal documents put “home-market advantage” first, followed by optimal match times and then seeding.

Fixture reversal, where the lower seed hosts, is considered a “last resort” and “the least desirable option. ” The league outlined nine combinations of semifinal hosts. In all three involving the Wave, its semi is Nov. 15 at Snapdragon Stadium. The only scenarios requiring a 9 a.m. kick on Nov. 14 would be if two West Coast teams are in line to host semis.

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There is a slight possibility, according to a league source, that the Wave may have to move to an alternate venue on Nov. 14. That’s if the 9 a.m. PST telecast is abandoned by CBS and shifted to TBS or TNT at a later time, but the league would prefer keeping CBS with its greater viewership and exposure.a sweeping development project at the Del Mar Fairgrounds that would include a 12,000- to 16,000-seat stadium“These challenges,” the NWSL spokesperson said, “also reinforce why stadium infrastructure and meaningful control or influence over venue availability have been central to our growth strategy for years. ”