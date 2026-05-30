San Diego Voters Weigh Tax on Vacant Second Homes

Measure A proposes a tax on non-primary homes left empty for most of the year, aiming to boost housing supply and generate revenue.

San Diego voters will decide on June 2 whether to impose a new tax on vacant second homes, known as Measure A . The measure targets non-primary homes that are left empty for most of the year.

A non-primary home is defined as one that is not the owner's primary residence and is vacant for at least 130 days per year. The city estimates there are about 5,000 such homes in San Diego.

However, the number subject to the tax may be lower due to exemptions, including for homes damaged by natural disasters, inherited homes, and other circumstances. The tax is designed to discourage owners from keeping homes vacant and instead encourage them to rent or sell them, potentially increasing the housing supply. The baseline tax would be $8,000 per home in 2027, rising to $10,000 in 2028, and then indexed to inflation starting in 2029.

There is also a $4,000 surcharge for homes owned by corporations. Revenue estimates from the city's independent budget analyst range from $9 million to $21 million in the first year.

However, other cities with similar taxes have found that revenue often falls short because owners find ways to avoid the tax. The measure's supporters emphasize that the tax is not just about revenue but also about addressing San Diego's housing shortage by converting vacant homes into long-term residences. Measure A is the only local measure on the ballot this June in San Diego.

It comes as the city faces a budget shortfall and seeks additional funding for affordable housing and homelessness programs. The tax would apply to about 5,000 homes initially, though the actual number may change as exemptions are applied. Critics argue that the tax may be burdensome for homeowners who use their second homes infrequently and could lead to unintended consequences, such as corporations selling properties to avoid the tax. The measure requires a simple majority to pass.

If approved, it would take effect in 2027, giving homeowners time to adjust. San Diego joins other cities like Oakland and San Francisco that have similar vacant property taxes to address housing affordability





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Measure A Vacant Homes Tax San Diego Election Housing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 27, 2026: We may get a little more rain!A little more rain is possible overnight and in the morning hours to end the work week, followed by a warm-up into next week.

Read more »

SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: San Diego's Asian-American History, 1880s-1900sStream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV. We follow the migration of Asian Americans to the San Diego region, and the impact they had in forming the city. Join us for detailed accounts on how San Diego's Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Filipino immigrants moved to the region.

Read more »

San Diego County wine industry wages remain steady as industry faces rising costsThe San Diego County Vintners Association releases the State of San Diego Wine Industry 2026 report.

Read more »

In Colombia's election, undecided voters weigh leftist vs. right-wing firebrandColombians head to the polls Sunday as candidates clash over how to tackle crime, armed groups, and social reform—from dialogue to an iron-fisted crackdown.

Read more »