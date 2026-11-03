San Diego Voters Turn Out for Nov 3 2026 Gubernatorial General Election

Thousands of San Diego County residents participated in the Nov 3 2026 gubernatorial election at polling sites across the region including Chula Vista La Mesa and El Cajon.

Voters across San Diego County gathered at numerous polling locations on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial General Election. From El Cajon to Chula Vista, residents queued at community centers, churches, and college campuses to exercise their democratic rights. The day marked a significant moment for local democracy with high engagement observed at major voting hubs.

Voting Operations at Cal State San Marcos

The Extended Learning Building at Cal State San Marcos served as a primary voting center where site manager Daren Gardner assisted voters like William Miller with the operation of voting machines. DJ Tyshaun Moore provided musical entertainment across the street to create a welcoming atmosphere for those waiting in line. Poll workers ensured that the sign-in and voting processes ran smoothly for the hundreds of residents who utilized this campus-based facility.

Also read Vote 2026: Georgia election results for governor, U.S. Senate, other statewide races for Nov. 3, 2026

Community Efforts in La Mesa and Rancho Peñasquitos

At the United Church of Christ of La Mesa, poll worker Donald Zak guided Natalie Cunningham to the correct ballot drop-off location while Linda Mello assisted Dallas Cunningham with the check-in process. In Rancho Peñasquitos, the Helen Woodward Animal Center brought a touch of levity to the civic duty by having adoptable animals visit voters. Ali Kooshan was among those who paused to pet Applejack, a 17-week-old Chihuahua mix, while volunteers like Katie Fowler held the puppy to keep spirits high during the voting process.

Election Day Activities in El Cajon and Spring Valley

In El Cajon, poll technical inspector Patrick McCarthy helped Sycuan Tribal Police Officer Patrick Lauafi sign in at the Sycuan Tribal Hall. Nearby at Foothills Christian Church, poll worker Frank Arguelles assisted Max Santos with his registration. Voters also utilized the Spring Valley Community Center where Perla Lamontagne arrived with her dog Rocky alongside Charles Siaping to complete their ballots.

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First-Time Voters Engage in Chula Vista

The voting center at City Hall in Chula Vista saw a notable presence of first-time voters including Anaya Hill and Daniel Hernandez. Anaya Hill, an 18-year-old from Paradise Hills, spent her waiting time checking messages and emails before reaching a voting booth. Daniel Hernandez, also 18, celebrated his debut at the polls as his mother Maria Hernandez took a photo to commemorate the historic occasion for their family.

Polling Stations in Lemon Grove and Barrio Logan

Residents in Lemon Grove cast their votes at VFW Post 1512 where Sherrell Kinsler participated in the election. In Barrio Logan, Rommel Diaz and Adriana Jasso from Union del Barrio were spotted driving past the voting center at Barrio Station. At the Barrio Station center itself, Heather Jones of Clairemont filled out her forms while her husband Brian Finley and daughter Aubrey Jones waited, having already completed their own voting transactions earlier in the day.