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San Diego voters, not mayor and council, should decide on major projects

sdut#5 in United States
San Diego voters, not mayor and council, should decide on major projects
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Some projects only benefit investors and the building industry.

This is a long exposure photograph of a vehicle turning onto the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego on Feb. 20. We are told that the cruise industry is expected to grow in San Diego.

San Diego is still one of the best places in the country for vacationing — the Gaslamp, our bay, SeaWorld, the zoo, Legoland, Coronado, La Jolla, Balboa, Petco Park, and on and on. We see the mayor spending a lot of time on projects like Midway Rising that do not solve the immediate problems that are so negative to the Gaslamp tourism industry.

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Gaslamp is our core for the industry and we see no plans to address homelessness . Our streets are in bad need of repair, so many businesses are closing, and cleanliness and security are lacking. It reminds us of what happened in the Bay Area to Union Square, Fisherman’s Wharf and Sausalito. Very sad!

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Look at the failing projects that were sold as beneficial to San Diego — Horton Plaza and the building complex across from the USS Midway Museum. We see a push for projects that benefit investors and the building industry but not the people of San Diego. It is time that we as the people of San Diego get to vote on these massive projects and not have them decided by our mayor and City Council. They are not making the best decisions.

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