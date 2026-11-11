San Diego hosted its annual Veterans Day parade along Harbor Drive on November 11, 2026. The event featured military bands, political leaders, and community groups honoring service members.

The San Diego City Council has officially approved the Midway Rising project, a landmark $4.2 billion redevelopment plan that will transform the former Naval Air Station North Island into a vibrant mixed-use community.

This major decision concludes a grueling seven-hour session where city officials debated the intricate details of the infrastructure and zoning changes required for the ambitious undertaking.

Also read San Diego State eyes 3-0 start against Bethune-Cookman in rare Veterans Day afternoon matchup

The approved plan signifies a pivotal shift for San Diego, moving the historic site from its military roots toward a future that includes residential, commercial, and public spaces.

Council members reviewed extensive reports on traffic impact and community benefits before casting their final votes to greenlight the construction phase.

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and generate significant new tax revenue for the city over the next decade.

In a separate but concurrent celebration, San Diego residents and visitors gathered along Harbor Drive on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to celebrate Veterans Day with its annual parade.

The city's festivities featured a vibrant procession of military units, local organizations, and community leaders paying tribute to the nation's veterans.

The atmosphere along the parade route was electric as families and spectators lined the streets to watch the long-awaited festivities unfold.

Jackson Young, a six-year-old resident, was among the enthusiastic crowd waving flags and cheering for the marching veterans.

His participation reflected the broad community engagement seen throughout the event as neighbors came together to honor service members.

Local students also played a significant role in the celebration by carrying flags down the parade route with pride and discipline.

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Their presence highlighted the importance of educating younger generations about the sacrifices made by those who served in the armed forces.

The colorful display of flags added a patriotic visual element to the streets of San Diego during the afternoon proceedings.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona walked along the parade route, engaging directly with the public in a display of bipartisan support.

Kelly was seen handing out commemorative pins to spectators, offering a personal touch to the political celebration of military service.

His participation underscored the federal government's connection to local veteran communities across the region.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also joined the procession, waving to crowds from the parade route with evident warmth.

The Mayor's presence demonstrated local leadership's commitment to honoring military service at the municipal level.

The combined efforts of federal and local officials emphasized the unity of the community during this annual tradition.

The musical accompaniment for the parade was provided by several prestigious military bands performing with precision.

The US Navy Band Southwest performed while marching down the route, adding a formal and solemn tone to the event.

Their performance was a highlight for attendees who appreciate military traditions and musical excellence in public spaces.

Additionally, the US Marine Corps Band contributed to the festive atmosphere by playing music as they marched.

The band's powerful performances helped maintain the energy of the parade throughout the day for everyone watching.

Their presence reinforced the close ties between the armed forces and the civilian population of San Diego.

Point Loma High School ROTC members marched down the parade route, showcasing the next generation of military leaders.

Their disciplined formation and uniform appearance drew applause from the spectators along Harbor Drive.

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The ROTC participation illustrates the ongoing pipeline of young citizens engaging with military service opportunities.

Workers from the USS Midway Museum added a unique maritime element to the parade by carrying an inflatable aircraft carrier.

This creative display highlighted San Diego's rich naval history and its status as a homeport for many ships.

The inflatable carrier served as a memorable symbol of the city's connection to the sea and its defense heritage.

The Veterans Day parade in San Diego serves as a crucial annual tradition that brings together diverse segments of the community.

By featuring a mix of official government figures, educational institutions, and cultural organizations, the event reflects collective respect.

The location along Harbor Drive provides a scenic backdrop that enhances the visual impact of the procession for all observers.

Photographers from The San Diego Union-Tribune captured the day's events, documenting the interactions between leaders and the public.

Images of Senator Kelly distributing pins and the Mayor waving to crowds were widely circulated across local media.

These visual records help preserve the memory of the celebration for future reference and historical documentation.

The success of the November 11, 2026, parade sets the stage for future commemorations in San Diego.

Organizers and participants alike expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the spirit of gratitude displayed by everyone.

The event continues to reinforce the bond between the military community and the broader San Diego population.

As the sun set on Wednesday, the parade concluded with a sense of unity and appreciation among attendees.

The combination of musical performances, political engagement, and student participation created a comprehensive tribute.

The day served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing importance of honoring those who have served their country.

Meanwhile, the Midway Rising project moves forward, promising to reshape the local landscape for years to come.

The approval marks the end of a long political journey and the beginning of a new chapter for the region.