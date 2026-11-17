The San Diego Unified School District has introduced an e-bike safety policy featuring safety education, a free permit program, and new operational expectations for students riding e-bikes near campuses. The policy takes effect January 5 with full implementation starting March 8, emphasizing rider education, safe operation, supervision, bicycle security, pedestrian safety, and legal compliance rather than punitive measures.

If passed, the e-bike safety policy will go into effect at the beginning of the next semester on Jan. 5. There will be a 60- day window until full implementation begins on March 8.

The San Diego Unified School District Monday announced an e-bike safety policy, which promotes safety education, a free permit program and new expectations on how to operate the vehicles near campus. The San Diego Unified School District Monday announced an e-bike safety policy, which promotes safety education, a free permit program and new expectations on how to operate the vehicles near campus.

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WATCH HERE "Student wellness is San Diego Unified's top priority, and that includes supporting healthy physical activity as well as keeping students safe," said Superintendent Fabiola Bagula.

"We want students to feel encouraged to ride their e-bikes while being prepared to do so responsibly. This policy is not punitive. It focuses on rider education, safe operation and appropriate supervision, bicycle security, pedestrian safety and compliance with applicable laws. It is designed to help students understand and meet the responsibilities that come with riding an e-bike to and from school.

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" The district used previous work from Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner, D- San Diego, and San Diego City Councilman Raul Campillo, which have guided laws concerning the operation of electric bikes. "The danger of e-bikes compared to regular pedal bicycles is not theoretical. The severity and number of injuries is exponentially higher with e- bikes. Over the past three years, youth e-bike injuries have risen 33% each quarter," said Dr. Howard Taras, district physician consultant for SD Unified.

"The district's policy will temper these risks and serve students well during their high school years while setting important e-bike safety habits for their lifetime. "San Diego City Council votes to end Flock contract, turn off ALPR cameras -- Safety education to help students learn about traffic laws, age restrictions, helmet requirements, and the different types of e-bikes, a district statement read; -- A free permit program for students who ride e-bikes to school, including a parent or guardian acknowledgment, proof of safety education, and an agreement to follow district safety rules; and -- Expectations for students to walk their e-bikes while on campus, park only in designated areas, and follow safety guidelines for e-bike batteries.

If the district's board passes it, the e-bike safety policy will go into effect at the beginning of the next semester on Jan. 5. There will be a 60- day window until full implementation begins on March 8.

"As a student, I have always felt that the district has done an amazing job at protecting students both inside and outside of school," said Ethan Ramirez, student board member of the San Diego Unified Board of Education. "This new e-bike safety policy will help create more informed E- bike users, who are prepared for all the responsibility of owning and operating an e-bike as a student.

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"This e-bike safety policy sets up useful stepping stones for San Diego Unified students to have a successful e-bike experience. That makes our roads safer not just for students but everyone. "