Students who bring e-bikes onto district property will have to have a permit, with parent acknowledgment, e-bike identification and proof of safety education.

The San Diego Unified School District board of trustees could pass a new safety policy for electric bicycles Tuesday evening.

“We want students to feel encouraged to ride their e-bikes while being prepared to do so responsibly,” said Superintendent Fabiola Bagula in a Monday news release. “This policy is not punitive. It focuses on rider education, safe operation and appropriate supervision, bicycle security, pedestrian safety and compliance with applicable laws. ”is part of a slate of board policies, administrative regulations and exhibits the board could pass at its Tuesday meeting.

Also read San Diego Zoo Elephant Nipho Dies From EEHV-HD; Brothers Under Threat

“His loss is a heartbreaking reminder that these risks are real and that we have a responsibility to act when it comes to e-bike safety and traffic violence,” she said. The district’s physician consultant, Dr. Howard Taras, said that while the most common bicycle injuries are scrapes and bruises, the most common electric bicycle injuries are fractures. Of those fractures, head and neck are the most common.

Under the policy, the superintendent or a designee will approve safety education for students who ride electric bikes or bikes to school. The materials will address applicable traffic laws, electric bicycle classifications, age restrictions, helmet requirements, defensive riding, pedestrian safety, intersection safety, visibility, safe routes to school, bicycle maintenance, battery and charging safety, passenger requirements and safe campus procedures. The superintendent or designee would also establish a permit for students who bring their electric bikes onto district property.

Advertisement

Students would not be charged for the permits. The permits will require an application, parent or guardian acknowledgments, e-bike identification information, proof of the safety education, agreement with district rules and display of a district-issued permit sticker or other identification. Students will be required to walk their electric bikes on campus, unless approved otherwise by an administrator for an activity.

The electric bikes can only be parked in designated areas and cannot block entrances, exits, accessible routes, fire lanes, emergency equipment, sidewalks or pedestrian pathways. Student-owned electric bikes – or their batteries – cannot be charged in district outlets, and students cannot bring unsafe batteries – such as those that are swelling – onto district property.

Students who violate the policy could face safety instruction, parent or guardian notification, loss or suspension of electric-bike privileges, removal of an electric bike from campus or otherwise applicable disciplinary action. The district does not guarantee safety of electric bikes, batteries or accessories on its property and is not responsible for them.