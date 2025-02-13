San Diego to End Free Trash Collection, Implement Fees of $53 Per Month

San Diego is ending its long-standing policy of free weekly trash collection and is set to implement paid services for residents. Starting in 2024, 233,000 customers will be charged $53 per month for trash and recycling. The decision has sparked debate among residents, with some voicing concerns about the impact on their budgets while others acknowledge the need for funding essential city services.

San Diego residents are facing the end of free weekly trash collection as the city prepares to implement a paid service. The city council is set to approve a plan that will charge 233,000 customers $53 per month for trash and recycling services. Clairemont Mesa resident Mark Smith, who regularly rewards his garbage collector, expressed his concerns about the price hike.

He acknowledged the hard work of sanitation workers but argued that the increase would disproportionately affect residents struggling with rising costs of living. Smith suggested a gradual price increase might be more manageable. The proposed fee will be among the highest in Southern California. For comparison, La Mesa residents pay $27.33 per month, Chula Vista residents pay $36.80, and Carlsbad homeowners pay $36.80. These cities contract out their sanitation services, while San Diego will utilize its own employees and equipment. The city has offered some options for cost savings. Residents who choose smaller 35-gallon cans will only be charged $42 per month. Additionally, subsidies are being considered for eligible property owners. According to Jeremy Bauer, the assistant director of San Diego’s Environmental Services Department, the paid trash collection will contribute $60 million to the city’s general fund, freeing up resources for essential services like fire, police, parks, and libraries. Bauer expects improved reliability and consistency in trash services, including a dedicated missed-collections crew and new trucks. He also promised free replacement cans for residents. In the past, replacements came at a cost to residents. The city council’s Environment Committee will review the trash collection plan this week, with a final vote scheduled for March by the full city council. Homeowners will receive 45 days' notice before the fees take effect. If a majority of eligible residents formally protest the fees, the council may be prevented from implementing them.





