One of the most popular temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the San Diego Temple, is reopening to the general public for tours ahead of its rededication in August. The four-story edifice, known for its gleaming exterior with marble chips and two prominent steeples, including one with a golden Angel Moroni, originally opened in 1993. Following renovations that replaced aging windows, updated mechanical systems, and restored the exterior, the temple will welcome guests from Thursday through July 11. The interior features a two-level Celestial Room and an atrium, drawing praise from members and visitors alike. Church leaders invite the public to see the sacred building, emphasizing that nothing is secret but sacred.

It’s one of the most popular LDS temples. It shares ties to the faith’s first temple. And it’s open again. The Celestial Room of the San Diego Temple .

Glistening above Interstate 5 in sunny Southern California, one of the most marveled, recognized and revered temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reopening to the general public this week.will welcome guests from Thursday through July 11 in advance of its Aug. 23 rededication. The four-story, 58,000-square-foot edifice features two prominent steeples and eight smaller ones. It originally debuted in 1993 to become the church’s 45th temple.

“The temple itself is stunning when you drive on the freeway and you see it,” church historian Spencer McBride said in a Monday . “It’s white, and the people who built the temple blew chips of marble into the plaster on the exterior to give it kind of a glisten, especially when the sun hits it.

”This effect harks back to the faith’s first temple in , more than 190 years ago, when early Latter-day Saints added broken china and crockery into the building’s stucco finish. The San Diego Temple’s interior also draws raves from members, especially for its two-level Celestial Room and the atrium in the heart of the building.

“The ceilings are high,” McBride explained. “You can go to a second level of the Celestial Room look up and just be in awe of the space while taking in the serenity of that space. ” Atrium in the San Diego Temple. Rachael McKinnon, a San Diego resident for the past eight years, wrote on Facebook that the temple has been her family’s favorite.

Salt Lake City resident James Bramble praises the temple’s setting.

“I love how its location makes it a landmark,” Bramble said on social media. “Everyone knows exactly where it is. Kind of like [the church’s The Celestial Room of the San Diego Temple. Geoff Openshaw, a resident of the Washington, D.C.

, area, grew up in California and attended the San Diego Temple’s first open house some 33 years ago.

“As an adult, I’ve come to appreciate the incredible architecture of the San Diego Temple,” Openshaw wrote on Facebook. “I appreciate it all the more as I’ve seen a handful of … contemporary templates used for most temples. ” Oppenshaw said he plans to attend the open house with his family and expressed excitement at showing his kids where he married their mother. Stained glass inside the San Diego Temple.

Renovations were aimed mostly at replacing aging glass windows, which were suffering from heat damage and cracking, the church’s release said. The windows were redesigned with modern insulated glass units and were repositioned to prevent future heat buildup. Crews installed a new mechanical system with updated heating, ventilating and air-conditioning units. They also converted a cafeteria and dining room into a workers’ break room and a marriage waiting room, while combining two sealing rooms to create a larger space.

Exterior upgrades included restoring the marble-crete facade to its original sparkle and removing stains from Interstate 5 traffic and marine layer growth.

“That was for sure the biggest challenge,” church special projects manager Joshua Young said in the release, “but also the most rewarding when we figured out a process that would work and provide that same aesthetic appeal that it’s always had. ” Looking down on the Celestial Room inside the San Diego Temple. Apostle Neil L. Andersen welcomed the hundreds of thousands expected to tour the showcase temple during the open house.

“Many have seen this beautiful building for years and wondered what it is like inside,” Andersen said in the release. “Nothing here is secret — it is sacred to us. We are grateful you can come, see and feel the goodness and holiness of what happens in this House of the Lord.

” Latter-day Saints view temples as Houses of the Lord and, unlike their more common meetinghouses, are places where devout members participate in the faith’s highest religious rites such as eternal marriage.to attend next year’s six months of public tours of the iconic Salt Lake Temple.sltrib.com is now free to access — no subscription required. We made this decision because we believe access to trustworthy, independent news shouldn’t depend on what you can afford — especially as misinformation and AI-generated content continue to rise.

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LDS Temple San Diego Temple Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Temple Reopening Open House Temple Architecture Celestial Room Angel Moroni Temple Renovation

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