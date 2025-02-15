San Diego Supervisor Nora Vargas Runs Consulting Business Alongside Re-election Campaign

San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas has been operating a for-profit consulting firm while seeking re-election. Public records reveal the existence of 'Nora Vargas LLC', established last year and reporting up to $10,000 in consulting fees. This raises questions about potential conflicts of interest and the balance between her public duties and private business interests.

San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas has been operating a for-profit consulting firm out of her Chula Vista home while simultaneously seeking re-election to her position. Newly filed public records reveal that Vargas established 'Nora Vargas LLC' last year and began accepting clients. According to a state-mandated disclosure filed with the California Fair Political Practices Commission, Vargas reported collecting up to $10,000 in consulting fees between July and December.

While there is no legal prohibition against elected officials running businesses on the side, the potential for conflicts of interest arises when these endeavors intersect with their public duties. This situation echoes a previous instance involving Jesus Cardenas, Vargas's former campaign manager, who ran a political consulting firm while serving as an advisor to a San Diego City Council member. Cardenas faced scrutiny for his dual roles and eventually resigned from his position.Vargas, the first immigrant and Latina elected to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, declined to comment on her consulting work when contacted by The San Diego Union-Tribune. She stated that she lacked the time for a discussion and abruptly ended the phone call. Subsequent text messages seeking further clarification went unanswered. Public records indicate that 'Nora Vargas LLC' was registered last July and operates from Vargas's personal residence. Her role as a County Supervisor carries significant responsibilities, overseeing a vast bureaucracy that provides diverse public services, including law enforcement, land-use planning, public health, and libraries. The position is generally considered full-time, demanding considerable attention and commitment from its holder. Vargas's consulting firm raises questions about the balance between her public duties and her private business interests.Campaign finance disclosures reveal that Vargas actively solicited and received campaign contributions while simultaneously establishing her consulting firm. It remains unclear whether Vargas engaged in professional consulting services before the election or before December 20, when she announced her intention to resign at the end of her first term. Campaign reports filed with the Registrar of Voters show that Vargas collected over $41,000 in contributions to her supervisor's campaign since July, coinciding with the launch of 'Nora Vargas LLC'





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ELECTIONS CAMPAIGN FINANCE CONFLICTS OF INTEREST PUBLIC OFFICIALS CONSULTING BUSINESS SAN DIEGO COUNTY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego arts roundup: Author Fran Lebowitz brings her wry quips to San DiegoAlso this week, CCAE Theatrical takes ‘Curious Incident’ on the road, the Holo Holo Music Festival, Frank Black and more

Read more »

San Diego Clippers serve meals to families at San Diego's Ronald McDonald houseIn a heartwarming gesture of community support, the San Diego Clippers turned Sunday evening into a memorable night for families

Read more »

San Diego Firefighters Contain Brush Fire Near UC San DiegoFirefighters successfully contained a brush fire that broke out near UC San Diego in La Jolla on January 23. The blaze, named the “Gilman fire”, prompted evacuations but was quickly brought under control.

Read more »

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Vintage Train & San Diego State CollegeThursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Sunday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. on KPBS and Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. We join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County.

Read more »

San Diego County Voters to Receive Postcards for Special Election to Replace Supervisor VargasVoters in San Diego County's First Supervisorial District will receive postcards this week listing voting options for the April 8 special primary election to replace Supervisor Nora Vargas, who resigned unexpectedly in January. The postcards will be sent to over 376,000 registered voters in the district. The election will determine who fills Vargas's vacant seat for the remainder of her term, which ends in January 2029. If no candidate receives a majority vote on April 8, the top two vote-getters will advance to a special general election on July 1, 2025.

Read more »

Davis leads San Jose State against San Diego State after 22-point performanceSan Jose State takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Latrell Davis scored 22 points in the Spartans' 67-58 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys. The teams play Tuesday for the first time this season. San Diego State is 6-3 against the MWC, and San Jose State is 3-6 against conference opponents.

Read more »