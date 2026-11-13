San Diego Streetlight Audit Sparks Controversy Over Fraud and Policy Bias

A critical audit of San Diego's streetlight repair backlog reveals allegations of worker fraud and policy bias favoring specific neighborhoods, igniting debate between city officials, the auditor, and labor unions.

A city street light is in need of repair near 1818 Pentuckett Ave in Azalea Park, in San Diego. A highly critical new audit of San Diego streetlight repairs continues to stir controversy at City Hall, with new questions being raised about multiple electricians getting paid for hundreds of hours they didn’t actually work.

A separate policy change identified by the audit is also fueling new criticism that city streetlight repair policies favor some neighborhoods – City Heights, Pacific Beach and neighborhoods near downtown – over the rest of the city. , released Oct. 26, found that San Diego’s gaping backlog of roughly 7,000 streetlight repairs – and the 340-day average wait to get them fixed – can be blamed on weak oversight and bad management.

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The new questions about the accused electricians include whether their behavior was a systemic problem in the Transportation Department and whether the city auditor investigated the case properly.that two or more electricians spent 198 hours – the equivalent of 25 workdays – parked for long stretches at sites where no documented repairs took place. The city auditor said his investigation was handled properly and argued Thursday that his office discovered a pattern of fraud that might have gone unnoticed if he had handed the probe over to Transportation officials instead of handling it himself.

Transportation officials said Friday that the fraud was an isolated incident. And the union said the way the probe was handled violates the union’s labor contract with the city – called a memorandum of understanding, or MOU.

“It’s not a systemic issue,” Naomi Chavez, the city’s interim Transportation Director, told the City Council’s Audit Committee on Thursday. “They were isolated incidents of staff acting inappropriately. ” Chavez said the department has gotten somewhere between 16 and 18 complaints over many years about all of its 500-plus employees – not just its 18 electricians – and that corrective action has been taken only nine times.

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The union – Local 127 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees – said Thursday that Hanau was required to turn the probe over to Transportation officials right when he discovered the problem from a tip to the auditor’s fraud hotline. Union officials said their MOU clearly requires any investigations to be handled by the department where the employee works, so the auditor needed to turn the probe over.

“This turns them into a rogue department,” union official Matt Kostrinsky said of the auditor’s office. “If there is abuse going on in the city, they don’t need to report it. They sat on this for nine months. ” Union officials say the way the probe was handled has also amounted to workers getting punished without having a chance to correct their behavior.

City Auditor Andy Hanau pushed back Thursday against both Chavez and the union, contending he felt it was crucial to keep the probe within the auditor’s office because of past experiences with Transportation officials.

“The department never had looked for any broader pattern after all of those cases,” said Hanau, referring to other accusations of fraud. “We wanted to investigate — not just about the one person the complaint was about but about a broader pattern, which we did find. ”“When it appears to be a broader issue with fraud involved, that’s when we keep them,” Hanua said of probes.

“Our investigation of these complaints was consistent with investigative best practices, the city charter and state law,” Hanau said. During Thursday’s Audit Committee meeting, City Councilmembers also raised questions about a February 2025 city policy shift that moved all 18 of the city’s electricians off streetlight repairs and on to “Before You Dig” requests.

The state’s “Before You Dig” program requires local agencies to have an electrician present when utility companies, cable companies or developers are going to dig into the street.

“It became clear we simply weren’t keeping up, exposing the city to potentially significant liability,” said Chavez, noting that fines are $50,000 per violation of state “Before You Dig” rules. The change meant all streetlight repairs must be done by electricians on overtime, which was hard to get approved during the city’s budget crisis.

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Chavez said the new policy prompted the city to shift millions in parking meter revenue toward streetlights, which helped the city keep the backlog much lower than it could have been. But because that money must be spent in the neighborhoods where the parking meters are, the policy shift has funneled more streetlight repair money into those areas.

They are Council District 1, which includes the Pacific Beach parking meters, Council District 3, which includes downtown and Hillcrest, and Council District 9, which includes City Heights and Kensington.

“We cannot allow the availability of parking meter revenue to determine which communities receive basic public safety infrastructure,” said Councilmember Vivian Moreno, who represents District 8’s South Bay neighborhoods. “District 8 pays taxes too. How are we going to ensure that all communities are going to be treated the same in San Diego when it comes to streetlight repairs?

” Councilmember Henry Foster said he understood prioritizing “Before You Dig” requests, but he suggested the public safety that comes with working streetlights should matter too.

“I feel like we are putting public safety on the backburner,” said Foster, who represents District 4 in southeastern San Diego. Moreno said city data shows 71% of streetlight repairs during the fiscal year that ended June 30 were in District’s 1, 3 and 9 – districts with parking meters. City officials noted that the other 29% of the money was spent primarily in low-income areas because of a streetlight prioritization formula the city developed a few years ago.

Chavez summarized a long series of changes Transportation is making in response to the 56-page audit. She said three of the city’s 18 electricians have been shifted back to general streetlight repair and away from “Before You Dig” work. Other changes include more worker training, adjusted work schedules, and better data collection about worker productivity. But she also said Transportation would need significantly more resources to tackle the daunting streetlight repair backlog.

“Nothing in the audit or its recommendations changes the fact that the streetlight repair program does not have the resources currently to effectively reduce the backlog,” Chavez said.