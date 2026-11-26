The pressure is off for the San Diego State Aztecs, who became bowl-eligible last Saturday while shocking Boise State 22-20 to earn a return trip to the blue tu

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins during the second half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, who became bowl-eligible last Saturday while shocking Boise State 22-20 to earn a return trip to the blue turf for the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 4. If the Aztecs hadn’t beaten the Broncos on Cooper DiLeva’s walk-off, 42-yard field goal, then they would have needed to win at Washington State in their flex game on Saturday to punch their ticket to the postseason.

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But with that taken care of, they can simply focus on trying to get to 7-5 overall to make their rematch against BSU — which is 9-2 going into its flex game at Colorado State — more meaningful. The Aztecs are +125 on the moneyline. The over-under is 46.5 points. The flex games don’t count in the league standings.