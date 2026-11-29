Well, that’s no way for the San Diego State Aztecs to go into the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game. The Aztecs let the Washington State Cougars run away wit

run away with a 20-14 win in their flex game on Saturday at frigid Martin Stadium, an embarrassing performance that ended SDSU’s winning streak at three games.

The Aztecs dropped to 6-6 heading into their matchup Friday night at Boise State in the Pac-12 title game at Albertsons Stadium. While the Aztecs floundered, the Broncos rallied to win 49-28 at Colorado State in another flex game. The Aztecs looked nothing like the motivated team that pulled off a stunning 22-20 upset at BSU a week earlier. Here are three instant takeaways after the Aztecs lost at WSU.

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After WSU starting quarterback Owen Eshelman injured his right knee three plays into the Cougars’ first drive, Julian Dugger replaced him and rushed 29 times for 185 yards and one touchdown. He had 99 yards in the first half. The Cougars rushed for a whopping 338 yards while holding SDSU to only 109 yards, with Lucky Sutton running for 83 yards and one score.