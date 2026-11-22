The San Diego State Aztecs stunned Boise State and the college football world late Saturday night with a 22-20 win that puts them in the Pac-12 Conference Champ

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand the college football world late Saturday night with a 22-20 win that puts them in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game in two weeks. Cooper DiLeva kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Aztecs to victory and punch their ticket for a rematch against the Broncos back at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 4 for the championship of the reconstituted league.

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The win also makes the Aztecs bowl-eligible for the second straight season, something that seemed so improbable earlier in the season as the Aztecs stumbled through quarterback inconsistency, injuries and even a mumps outbreak.1. A remarkable finish sends SDSU to the title game Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Javion Kinnard runs around right end for gain during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect SDSU’s Jaylon Hawkins tore the ball away from a BSU defender in the end zone and came down with a 39-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman Stone Saunders to pull the Aztecs to 20-19 with 1:51 left. Coach Sean Lewis called for a two-point conversion and Saunders was forced out of the pocket and overthrew his receiver.

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The Broncos moved to midfield and had a fourth down at their 46 with one timeout left and 1:31 left to play. They inexplicably snapped the ball and quarterback Maddux Madsen was stuffed. Saunders connected with tight end Jackson Ford for a 24-yard completion to get the Aztecs into DiLeva’s range and SDSU worked the clock down to three seconds. PREREGISTER TO PLAY No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Stone Saunders rolls out to pass during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With Texas State routing Washington State earlier in the day, the Aztecs had to beat the Broncos to reach the Pac-12 title game or else the Bobcats would have gotten the berth. The Aztecs snapped BSU’s nine-game winning streak and left the Broncos in danger of missing out on a berth in the College Football Playoff.

BSU was No. 17 in the CFP rankings and No. 15 in the AP Top 25.3. Aztecs overcome costly mistakes to pull off upset Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Aztecs were closing in on a tying touchdown and got to the BSU 10 before Kalan Ellis was whistled for a false start. Saunders threw an incompletion in the end zone and the Aztecs had to settle for DiLeva’s 29-yard field goal to make it 17-13.

Boise State’s ensuing drive was aided when Tano Letuli was whistled for a late hit against BSU QB Maddux Madsen and the Broncos moved down for a field goal that made it 20-13. SDSU forced the Broncos into plenty of mistakes, too. They had three takeaways in the first half, including two interceptions of Madsen, who had been picked off only once coming in.

BERNIE WILSON Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.