San Diego State Senate Election Results: Mara Elliott Leads Kristie Bruce-Lane

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott holds a narrow lead over Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane in the contest for State Senate District 40, with vote counting continuing.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott secured a narrow lead over Republican businesswoman Kristie Bruce-Lane on Tuesday night during the release of initial voting results for the State Senate District 40 race. The contest seeks to replace Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, a Republican who has reached his term limit. District 40 encompasses a wide swath of North County and East County, along with several northern neighborhoods within the city of San Diego.

Elliott Leads in Tight County Race

Elliott, a Democrat, held a slight advantage over Bruce-Lane when the first batch of election data became available. Elliott expressed confidence in the early standings while acknowledging the volume of remaining ballots. She stated that the initial numbers were encouraging and that her team would continue monitoring the results as additional returns were processed until every vote was counted.

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Financial and Party Dynamics Drive Contest

Supporters of both candidates invested millions of dollars into this high-stakes contest. Republicans aimed to retain one of their limited seats in the state Legislature, while Democrats sought to strengthen their supermajority. Elliott held the financial advantage as the former City Attorney, whereas Bruce-Lane benefited from party alignment, replacing an outgoing Republican.

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Incumbents Maintain Strong Early Advantages

In other local State Senate races, incumbent Democrats maintained strong early leads. Catherine Blakespear held a significant advantage over Laura Bassett in District 38, which includes part of Orange County. Steve Padilla commanded a lead over Art Hodges in District 18, covering areas in San Diego, Imperial, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

Assembly Races Show Mixed Competitive Landscape

Among Assembly seats, Democratic challenger Sergio Farias held a narrow early lead over incumbent Republican Laurie Davies in a district spanning San Diego and Orange counties. In other districts, incumbents from both parties held commanding leads, mirroring primary results. Darshana Patel led Carrie Espinoza Villanueva, while Carl DeMaio, Tasha Boerner, and Chris Ward also held strong positions.