San Diego State's recruiting surge continues with another 2027 commitment

The San Diego State Aztecs continue to reap benefits from recently hosting several recruits from the class of 2027 on their official visits. The latest player

The latest player from that group to commit is defensive back Jayden “JG” Ghee from Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas. He is unrated by both That official visit was held on May 29.

The large group of recruits posed for a photo around a red sports car on the home sideline at Snapdragon Stadium. The scoreboard in the background said.

“Welcome to A27ECFAST,” which is a reference to coach Sean Lewis’ nickname for his offense, AztecFAST, and shows a player in a No. 27 jersey. Also committing from that group were two local players, tight end Diego Botron of La Costa Canyon High in Carlsbad and wide receiver Isaac Cook of Cathedral Catholic, plus wide receiver/defensive back Brooklyn Bailey from Mountain Vista High in Highlands Ranch, Colo. , and EDGE Kemper Castro from Herriman High in Herriman, Utah.

What makes Ghee’s commitment stand out is that he is from the San Antonio suburb of Cibolo, which is about 30 miles from San Marcos, the home of Texas State. Texas State is moving into the new-look Pac-12 starting this fall, along with San Diego State and four other former Mountain West schools, where they’ll join holdovers Oregon State and Washington State.

SDSU’s recruiting reach into Texas is important, going along with its desire to keep as many San Diego County players at home as possible, as well as recruiting throughout the West. Coincidentally, SDSU’s first Pac-12 game will be at home against Texas State on Oct. 3.

Ghee chose the Aztecs over offers from Texas State and North Texas, which beat SDSU 49-47 in a wild finish in the New Mexico Bowl, which was the Aztecs’ first bowl game in three seasons. He also received offers from Tulane, Rice, FIU and Colorado State, which is also moving into the Pac-12. It’s hard to predict two seasons out where Ghee might fit in with the Aztecs.

They are currently rebuilding their five-man secondary after losing four starters, including cornerback Chris Johnson, who was picked No. 27 overall in the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. The Aztecs will have four non-conference games this fall, starting with a visit from Portland State of the Big Sky Conference in the season opener on Sept. 5. The Pac-12 slate starts with the first-ever matchup between SDSU and Texas State on Oct. 3, also at Snapdragon Stadium.

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.





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