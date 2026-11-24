Going into last Saturday night, the Boise State Broncos were averaging 39.7 points per game and feeling pretty good about closing in on a spot in the College Fo

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Dylan Riley is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs safety Josiah Cox during the second half at Albertsons Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwere averaging 39.7 points per game and feeling pretty good about closing in on a spot in the College Football Playoff.defense, which held them to a season-low point total in a 22-20 upset that earned the Aztecs a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game against the Broncos on Dec. 4. SDSU coach Sean Lewis praised all three phases during his weekly news conference on Monday, starting with the defense that set the tone early by forcing Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen into three first-half turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble.

Also read Costly late-game decision dooms No. 17 Boise State in shocking loss to San Diego State

Madsen had been intercepted just once in the previous 10 games. Now that the Aztecs know what it takes to beat the Broncos , they have time to refine their game for the rematch in Boise even as they prepare to play their flex game Saturday at Washington State. BSU plays at Colorado State. The flex games don’t count in the conference standings but are intended to help teams get in position for better bowl bids.

In the Aztecs’ case, it would give the Pac-12 title game more cachet if they are 7-5 rather than 6-6. WSU and CSU tied for the league’s worst record at 1-6, but the Cougars routed the Rams 73-7 on Nov. 14. Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen is shoved out of bounds during the second half versus the San Diego State Aztecs at Albertsons Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “I thought the defense did an unbelievable job early on, obviously generating the turnovers,” Lewis said.

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“The offense had to figure a few things out, and once we did, we scored every single time that we had the ball in the second half, and special teams continued to be special and flip the field and make timely plays and big kicks and impactful moments. ” The Aztecs more than handled a Broncos offense that came into the game leading the Pac-12 in scoring while boasting the No. 3 overall offense.

“I mean, again, it starts with their effort, their pursuit,” Lewis said. “They were flying around and playing faster with the football. I thought our communication was really, really good, and I think our tackling was as good as it has been all year. Like not to make too much about the basic things, but you have to do those basic things at a high level.

You play with relentless effort. You play connected football, and then you get the ball to the ground against some really dynamic ball carriers the way that we did, good things can happen there. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs defensive back Isaiah Green returns an interception during the first half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect SDSU’s defense suffered significant offseason losses to the transfer portal and graduation, and returned only two starters.

But the unit has come together in the second half of the season, contributing to three straight victories and four wins in five games.

“Yeah, I think just us being selfless, you know, knowing that we have to play for something bigger than us, and us just coming together and just really bonding and finally putting our foot in the ground and fighting adversity,” said Green, a safety who transferred in from Portland State. “I think that's something that's a big thing within our season.

You know, just the adversity that we face, and we don't want to be that defense that gives up 40 or 50 points. We want to be that defense that's stout, and that the conference is talking about in a good way, thinking about like you know we got to go play these guys this week, and we want to put fear in our opponents, and something that we take pride in.

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”“Yeah, so they're driving on us a little bit. They got into the red zone,” Green said about his pickoff.

“Actually, the prior week before that against Utah State, they hit me on the same route. So, I was trying to learn from my mistakes. That week I played it a little too fast. This week I was focused on coming back to it.

When they got in that stack set, typically the point guy is a vertical route. So, I knew if I just had the right tempo the opportunity would come. You know, coaches always talk about big-time players make big-time plays and it just felt good to make that play and have that opportunity.

”Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs tight end Jackson Ford runs for a first down during the second half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Aztecs went into the BSU game still needing a win to become bowl-eligible. By beating the Broncos, they earned the right to play two more games this season.

“I was extremely proud of the program,” Lewis said. “Really excited for our guys and the effort that they put forth the other night, and the opportunity that they maximized, and obviously the opportunity that they earned. “We talked about it this morning as a team when you have the opportunity to punch a ticket the way that we did there to the championship game and get bowl eligibility at the same time.

Really exciting to have two more opportunities that going into the weekend did not exist, and to create more time with a special group of guys who have been through a lot, really battled hard, and battled for all 60 minutes like we knew it was going to be, and found a way to come out ahead there. ” The Aztecs and Cougars kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Martin Stadium.

SDSU beat the Cougs 26-20 at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 31 to start their current three-game winning streak. Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.